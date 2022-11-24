Jackson Wang is in Bangkok this weekend for the start of his first solo headline world tour Magic Man this 26 November. We had some ideas for what he could get up to while he’s in town.

Chinese artist and all-round heart throb Jackson Wang is back to grace us with his presence, and we can already feel the city warming up with excitement. Here to promote his album Magic Man, the musician selected Bangkok as the first destination for his tour, set to start on 26 November in Bangkok and end on 4 February 2023 in Dubai.

As has become a bit of a tradition now, we decided to put together an itinerary for Jackson Wang in Bangkok. Whilst we already know he loves a hearty late-night fried rice, read on for some more itinerary ideas, based on his best songs.

An itinerary for Jackson Wang in Bangkok, based on his best songs

Jackson Wang goes for a run in Lumpini Park at the Dawn of Us

We know Jackson Wang likes to work out, so an early morning run is most suited to the young star. We suggest he head to one of Bangkok’s most beloved parks, Lumpini Park, and run with other fellow early risers. Who knows? At the Dawn of Us he may even spot a Papillon.

He goes to enjoy some Alone time at Peace Oriental Teahouse

Is there a place more peaceful than Peace Oriental Teahouse? For some Alone time, Jackson Wang can head here for a hot cup of tea to relax, unwind, and rest his voice before the concert. The star was born in Hong Kong, but unfortunately they don’t have Hong Kong milk tea here. He’d have to settle for a Matcha, but we’re sure he won’t find that Cruel.

After being stuck in Bangkok traffic, he can exclaim “I Made It!” when he arrives at dinner

Surviving Bangkok traffic is a real accomplishment, so once Jackson Wang finally makes it down Sukhumvit on a rainy weekday at rush hour, he’ll definitely exclaim, “I Made It!” Whilst we know that the artist enjoys a few Thai dishes, he has also stated that he cannot handle spicy foods all too well. In line with his former nickname — Mandu — we suggest he go for some lighter Korean food. He could check out the newly-opened Juksunchae, the city’s first fine dining spin on Korean cuisine.

Then, Jackson Wang could try Some Strange Work at Quan Spa

To revive tired muscles and really get a good stretch, nothing quite hits the spot like a Thai massage. Bent into unfamiliar poses, it may seem like Some Strange Work, but we’re sure Jackson Wang will really end up enjoying any and all of the massage treatments at Quan Spa. It’ll feel Just Right.

He ends the day at his favourite place with his favourite cheat day treat, Foodland’s American Fried Rice

We hope Foodland has stocked up this time, as the last time the star mentioned he enjoyed Took Lae Dee’s American Fried Rice, the supermarket chain consequently sold out of the dish in a few hours. It makes sense, and we totally get it now. Perhaps, American Fried Rice is Jackson Wang’s secret to becoming Magic Man.

You can still grab tickets to Jackson Wang in Bangkok this weekend here.