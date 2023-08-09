LANY is coming to Bangkok as part of Road to Sonic Bang on August 12 2023. In preparation for LANY’s arrival in Bangkok, here is an itinerary of things for them to do, based on some of their most popular songs.

LANY is an American pop-rock band consisting of two members: Paul Jason Klein and Jake Clifford Goss. They shot to fame after the popularity of their songs “ILYSB,” “Malibu Nights,” and “Mean It” became well-played and well-listened to. LANY’s genre is relatively chill and laid-back, think nights at the beach with your friends.

If you’re interested in hearing LANY play live, along with a variety of other bands, you can try and get tickets to Road to Sonic Bang here. Until then, here’s an itinerary for LANY in Bangkok, based on their best songs.

[Featured and hero image credit: LANY/Facebook]

An itinerary of things for LANY in Bangkok, based on their best songs

Listen to “ILYSB” on repeat at Freaking Out The Neighborhood

LANY will feel at home at Freaking Out The Neighborhood, the perfect place to have some drinks and listen to some vibe-y tunes befitting of this small band and the chill tunes that they churn out. They have some special days featuring specific artists, albums or genres, so be sure to keep up with their schedule.

“ILYSB” will definitely be played on the record player here.

Find out more at Freaking Out The Neighborhood.

Enjoy the food at Khao and start “dancing in the kitchen”

What better way to get LANY started on “dancing in the kitchen” than some gorgeously elevated Thai food? LANY can swing by Khao any time for Thai food favourites, but with a glamorous spin. We’re sure that Khao’s dishes will cushion LANY in the best of the best environments to try some kitchen-dancing-worthy Thai food.

You can find out more at Khao.

Get “purple teeth” under the flashing lights of BEAM

With an atmosphere full of colour (owing largely to the “beaming” lights), BEAM is the perfect place to go if you want to see your teeth turn purple — underneath that lighting, of course. We’re sure LANY will appreciate the strobing lights, the changing cycle of DJs, and the energy-filled crowd. If anything, we think LANY will like the DJs.

You can find out more at BEAM.

Say “I quit drinking” with puppy hugs and good coffee at POWWOWWOW BKK

Dogs! Cats! Non-alcoholic beverages! You can have all of this and more at POWWOWWOW BKK. They’re eco-conscious and all sunshine-warm. POWWOWWOW BKK is a community with various shops for both your pet and human needs. While LANY hangs out here, petting all the fluffy dogs, drinking some nice coffee, they will proudly proclaim “I quit drinking” to friends and family immediately.

You can find out more at POWWOWWOW BKK.

Your “heart won’t let [you]” go on the rides at Siam Amazing Park

Amusement parks are not for the faint of heart, quite literally. LANY will be sure to scream their hearts out on the rides at Siam Amazing Park. Plus, they can bring any of their friends along for just a fun amusement park day under the hot, hot Bangkok sun.

You can get tickets for Siam Amazing Park here.