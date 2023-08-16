Lauv is in Bangkok for a concert on 26 August, and we know just the places in town for him to live, lauv, love. Okay, that joke was bad, but this itinerary’s good.

California-born singer-songwriter Lauv is best known for his 2018 breakout hit I Like Me Better, as well as changing his hair colour more often than a gay man going through a break up. His fame then led him to release two albums so far, How I’m Feeling in 2020, and All 4 Nothing in 2022. He has written many hit songs for other artists, including Ava Max’s Kings & Queens, BTS’ Make It Right, Charli XCX’s Boys, Céline Dion’s Imperfections, and more.

Since he’s coming to Bangkok, we can’t leave Lauv without a proper plan in this big city. Here’s an itinerary of what he should do in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Lauv/Facebook]

An itinerary for Lauv in Bangkok, based on his best songs

‘I Like Me Better’ after flight of whiskies at Yoichi Nikka Bar

The dimly-lit Yochi Nikka Bar got its name from the Nikka Distillery in Hokkaido. If you’re curious to know what Japanese hospitality feels like at luxury cocktail bars, this is where you should be at. Simply sit at the bar, choose your welcome snack, then treat yourself to a flight of whiskies so impressive you’ll like yourself better afterwards.

Feel ‘Paris in the Rain’ at iODE

iODE opened earlier this year with glowing reviews. Grab some wine, perhaps order a turbot or shrimp on ice, and pick the al fresco seating. As soon as it starts drizzling, you’re transported to Paris in the rain. You can also pick the indoor seating if you’re down to see live cooking stations from their beautiful open kitchen.

Feel ‘Modern Loneliness’ at River City Bangkok

Be it for a hard day of work, heartbreak, lost relative—it’s a normal, human thing to cry. Crybaby’s Everybody/Cries/Sometimes exhibition is here to remind everyone of that fact, and aims to prevent anyone from crying alone. The artworks portray different emotions that could lead to crying, from anguish and grief to depression. It’s modern loneliness in a physical form.

Literally ‘Chasing Fire’ at Revolucion Cocktail

Whatever Blackpink was singing and dancing about in that one song, this is probably it. Apart for the great deals, generous pours, and fun vibes all the time at Revolucion, they’re also famed for their fire shows at the bar. Lauv, or anyone, would enjoy the chaotic fun at Revolucion.

Get ‘Tattoos Together’ at Black Pig Tattoo

“Let’s get tattoos together, something to remember,” and if there’s somewhere we trust to get ourselves inked forever, it’s the professionals at Black Pig Tattoo. Whatever kind you’re thinking of, be it just a small set of words, or intricate line works, they’ve got you covered.

Make ‘Enemies’ at More Than a Game Café

Feeling a bit too close to your peers? Let board games be a fun addition to your de-bonding, ice-freezing activity session. Take that track your friend desperately needs in Ticket to Ride, gaslight your boss as you play Secret Hitler, jack up the prices in Chinatown—the world is your oyster, and that oyster will probably be hated by everyone else. In all seriousness, More Than a Game Café is such a fun place to go with friends. Go wild.