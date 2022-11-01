News alert: It’s 1 November so Mariah Carey has officially started defrosting

Now that Halloween is over, we can start to hear the sounds of bells and the American singer-songwriter proclaiming how she doesn’t want a lot for Christmas. Mariah Carey is defrosting as we speak.

As the festive season is creeping up on us, that can only mean one thing: the Halloween decorations are ripped apart and forcefully taken down in place of bells and plastic garlands. The people of Thailand start to dig up their jackets to prepare for approximately two days of slightly colder air, and hotel marketing teams are already thinking up plans for Christmas brunches.

The latest news that just came up? Legend and icon Mariah Carey herself just tweeted the following:

[Hero and featured image credit: Mariah Carey/Twitter]

It’s #MariahSZN

Authorities are warning citizens to steer clear of shopping districts and public spaces with loudspeakers. Side effects vary from person to person, but may include confusion, excitement, and sudden urge to shop. The phenomenon is expected to end on 26 December, but it could stay longer in certain areas.

We have gotten in touch with Mariah Carey and asked for her comment for causing said phenomenon.

“I don’t want a lot for Christmas,” she proclaims. “There is just one thing I need—I don’t care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree. I just want you for my own, more than you could ever know. Make my wish come true.”

When we then pressed her further what all she wanted for Christmas, and Mariah swiftly answered, “you.”

We will update with more information as the situation evolves.

Update as of 1 November, 7.14am: We’re too late. Save yourselves: