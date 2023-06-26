Passion, fire, and a love for music: Meet bXd, Thailand’s new T-Pop girl group

“Every one of us has our own passion and fire. We have the same goal, which helps us go on together and become inspired by our work.”

Many new T-Pop groups are appearing as Thai pop music is making a comeback. One new standout group is bXd. Signed under 4NOLOGUE, bXd is the company’s first-ever girl group that started their pre-debut at the OCTOPOP Festival 2022. Although they may seem quiet, the girl’s fierce and vibrant energy comes through when they perform. With that, Lifestyle Asia has the inside scoop on the T-Pop girl group. Keep on reading to learn more about the band, and see what they have to say.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: bXd Facebook]

Who is bXd, Thailand’s new T-Pop girl group?

bXd, which stands for ‘Born Never Die,’ is a girl T-Pop group. The group is composed of five members, Natchanok’ Miu Miu’ Phungtham, Rinrada ‘Primy’ Sinchai, Charisa ‘Chari’ Oldham, Saruda ‘Sunny’ Srinarong, and Chawanluk ‘Amy’ Kungwankiatichai. During their pre-debut, the girls recorded their first-ever song, ‘Just Dance.’ “We were scrolling through Twitter, and there was a lot of good feedbacks about our song and the music video. We were all shocked but super happy. Even on the day of our debut, many people were cheering us on.”

Patience, passion, and teamwork

The five girls worked very hard throughout their trainee years to become the group they are known as today. All following the dream of becoming big artists, they kept motivating each other even if they were tired or faced challenges. When we asked them how they got to where they are now, the ladies responded, “It’s our ability to try new things, our patience, and our teamwork. Teamwork is very important.” Besides that, it’s each of their passion. They see the same goal and have the same fire that helps them go on together. “When we listen to our songs on repeat, we become more inspired in our work.”

bXd’s first song, ‘Just Dance’

bXd’s first song is a mix of pop and EDM. ‘Just Dance’ shows the band’s character and who they are as individual people. As each member has their own gift, dancing is what they have in common. They feel that they can truly express themselves through dancing because they are doing something they love. ‘Just Dance’ to them is also like a new beginning. They are able to unleash their power and be their own unique selves. Primy further adds, “It’s like shouting who you are regardless of what others may say.”