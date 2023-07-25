NewJeans “Cool With You” MV surprisingly stars Tony Leung and HoYeon Jung

Following the release of their “Super Shy” MV, K-pop sensation NewJeans now drop two music videos for “Cool With You” featuring Squid Game star HoYeon Jung and legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Leung.

Produced by ADOR’s CEO MIN HEE JIN and directed by “Ditto” and “OMG” director Wooseok Shin, the side A and side B music videos follow HoYeon Jung who seems to have the power of cupid, with her glance prompting couples to fall in love. As she wanders the streets, invisible to everyone, she comes across a man who piques her interest.

Poetically, the two are both observing a painting portraying forbidden love between a human and a god. Scenes integrate cameos from the NewJeans members who are able to observe the character played by HoYeon. At the end of the first music video, HoYeon sets herself free and she’s pictured finally experiencing love instead of observing it in the Side B MV. However, the joy is short-lived as one day she runs into an ominous-looking Tony Leung. To her surprise, she’s made invisible again to everyone including her lover. The end of the music video sees her visit a cryptic location where the NewJeans members are seen dancing as she accepts her fate.

Look for NewJeans to release its sophomore album, Get Up, on July 21. Music videos for remaining tracks “ASAP” and ETA” are expected to launch soon. Take a look at the two “Cool With You” music videos below.