facebook
Home > Culture > Events > Red Velvet is coming to Bangkok!
Red Velvet is coming to Bangkok!
Culture
27 Mar 2023 12:57 PM

Red Velvet is coming to Bangkok!

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

The whistle note gals of third-generation K-pop Red Velvet is coming to Bangkok, and the city is already excited to feel their rhythm.

[Hero and featured image credit: Red Velvet/Facebook]

Russian Roulette enthusiasts Red Velvet is coming to Bangkok

They’re the physical embodiment of “my heart says yes, but my vocal range says no.” Red Velvet is making their way to Bangkok as part of their “R to V” concert and world tour, making this their fourth concert ever.

The date is confirmed to be on 13-14 May, 2023. And yes, that’s two days. While the venue is not yet announced, it’s already a sign to save up those coins and exercise your fingers for those online ticket sales.

Many fans across Asia also rejoice as the group announces their tour destinations. You can find the full list (so far) below.

Stay tuned as we update this story with ticket information and details.

Music Events concerts K-pop
You might also like ...
Red Velvet is coming to Bangkok!

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.