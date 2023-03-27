The whistle note gals of third-generation K-pop Red Velvet is coming to Bangkok, and the city is already excited to feel their rhythm.

They’re the physical embodiment of “my heart says yes, but my vocal range says no.” Red Velvet is making their way to Bangkok as part of their “R to V” concert and world tour, making this their fourth concert ever.

The date is confirmed to be on 13-14 May, 2023. And yes, that’s two days. While the venue is not yet announced, it’s already a sign to save up those coins and exercise your fingers for those online ticket sales.

Many fans across Asia also rejoice as the group announces their tour destinations. You can find the full list (so far) below.

#RedVelvet Tour

'Red Velvet 4th Concert : R to V' ➫ SINGAPORE 23.04.21

➫ YOKOHAMA 23.05.03-04

➫ MANILA 23.05.07

➫ BANGKOK 23.05.13-14 ➫ JAKARTA 23.05.20

➫ PARIS 23.05.24

➫ BERLIN 23.05.27

➫ AMSTERDAM 23.05.30

➫ LONDON 23.06.06#RtoV#RedVelvet4thConcert_RtoV pic.twitter.com/dkBOTkFPYY — Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) March 27, 2023

Stay tuned as we update this story with ticket information and details.