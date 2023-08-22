Q&A: K-indie band SURL on their first concert and genre-bending music

For an aspiring artist, it can be difficult to find your footing in Korean music industry. It can, however, be even more challenging to standout if you’re not in the mainstream categories. Despite tough challenges, one group is rising against the current. Ahead of their first concert, Lifestyle Asia caught up with SURL for an exclusive interview. They talk about going on tour, their spell-binding soundscape, and their journey so far.



When describing SURL, particularly, their music, it seems there’s really no right adjective. Maybe it helps that the members—Hoseung (vocalist), Doyeon (guitarist), Hanbin (bassist), and Myeongsuk (drummer)—themselves don’t confine their sound into a box. When you put their songs on a loop, you’ll get a mixed bag of sorts. At one point, you’ll hear rough melodies, then the familiar ringing of rock, or a slow serenade. At times, it’s the riveting blend of instrumentals and even tinges of English lyrics. So, it’s easy to see why listeners are drawn to their music—it’s refreshing and experimental but heartfelt. And all of that combined with hard-hitting lyrics that are relatable regardless of whether you understand Korean or not.

Their name, SURL, is derived from the Korean word “설” which means, “telling a story”. And that’s what the quartet hopes to do. Being friends since their high school days, their synergy is undeniable. And their nostalgic memories together are reflected in their magnetic songs. In addition to their releases, they’ve also been popping up in musical festival circuits both in Asia and North America. They’ve won the praises of the biggest names in the industry including IU, Epik High, and BTS. Keep reading to find out more about SURL’s concert in Hong Kong from our interview below.

SURL: Their concert in Hong Kong and going on tour

You’re kicking off your Asia tour with a concert in Hong Kong. How are you feeling?

Hoseung: It’s our first time visiting Hong Kong so we’re looking forward to our first show. Also since it kicks off the ‘Review of us’ Asia Tour, titled from our album ‘of us’, we hope you can also look forward to some of our relatable songs.

What are you looking forward to in your time in Hong Kong?

Doyeon: The breakfast in Hong Kong.

Hoseung: It’s my first time in Hong Kong, so I’m excited to see what the culture has to offer.

Hanbin: I’m wondering what Hong Kong’s beer would be like.

You’re going to be touring for a while and making stops in three other cities. Do you have any routines or tips to keep fit and healthy while on tour?

Myeongsuk: I’d recommend you to hit the gym for exercise. Eating well and sleeping well is my routine!

Hoseung: I think it’s best to keep everyone in a good mood as much as possible.

What do you do to cope with homesickness?

Doyeon: Coming back to South Korea.

Myeongsuk: I try to experience that country’s culture as if it’s one of our neighbours.

Hoseung: I visit a Korean restaurant.

Do you have a favourite song to perform on tour?

Myeongsuk: ‘Dancing on the Rooftop’.

Hanbin: ‘NO JAM’ because I love the audience’s reaction when we play this song.

Hoseung: ‘Dry Flower’. It’s one of our well-known songs globally. So it’s great to see many of our fans singing along.

Doyeon: ‘Snow’.

Making genre-bending music and a normal day in their life

Where do you find inspiration for your music and lyrics?

Hoseung: We talk a lot about what we feel in our daily lives. Then, we write our lyrics and make a storyboard of a drama. After that, we refine them so that people can create the image when they read them.

While you mainly sing in Korean, you established a foreign fanbase. What do you think connects you to your listeners?

Myeongsuk: I believe our energetic sound draws attention from global listeners.

Hoseung: Our lyrics, which anyone can empathise with regardless of culture, may have been attractive.

What’s your creative process like?

Hoseung: We usually have jamming sessions. If something nice comes out, we continue it to our songwriting. Or, we write songs at home individually and pick good ones to develop when we get together.

When you’re not performing, what keeps you busy?

Doeyon: I stay home and replenish my energy.

Hanbin: I exercise or meet friends.

Myeongsuk: I hit the gym, eat well, or go for a walk.

Hoseung: I like driving here and there, or I like meeting artists who aren’t just musicians. Lately, I’m playing Nintendo Switch at home.

You guys won praise from BTS, IU, and Epik High. What was your reaction?

Doyeon: It’s a true honour.

Hoseung: I saw RM retweeted us while I was eating lunch so I was so astonished. When artists I’ve always admired mentioned us, it was incredible. I thought I should work harder to meet them in person.

Myeongsuk: We were overwhelmed to have our favourite people from our childhood mention us.

The colourful journey so far and the future

Since you guys were friends since high school and initially started the group as practice. Do you have any nostalgic moments while looking back at your journey?

Doyeon: I remember at the festival ‘Beautiful Mint Life’ in 2019, people rushed in front of our stage when we started playing. It was such a thrilling moment.

Hoseung: I remember when we first formed our band starting with Hanbin calling me saying ‘Let’s make a band!’

All of you lived and grew up in different environments. How do you find the balance and maintain group harmony?

Doyeon: I think we’re still adjusting. We strive to honour and nurture each other’s individuality.

Hoseung: People are all different. Be respectful and talk about what’s good and bad.

Being young with a relatively young fanbase, how do you see your role as musicians to your listeners?

Habin: We’re a team of energy-giving individuals.

Myeongsuk: We give people a driving force in life as well as comfort.

Hoseung: Life is about each one’s individuality. I think it’s our role to make people feel happy with the memories they make so that they can look back at them fondly.

In a previous interview, you mentioned that you worry about the future. With that in mind, how do you see your future?

Doyeon: I think I’m the one who said that.

Hoseung: I believe there are no such people who don’t have any worries. We’ll always think of ways to make people listen to us. We’ll show you better moves and lavish shows with our new songs. Thank you!

Catch SURL’s concert in Hong Kong on September 1!

