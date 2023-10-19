Taylor Swift releases live version of ‘Cruel Summer’ from Eras Tour film and a remix

As Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film soars to smash box office records and dominates theatres, another major Taylor Swift wave is upon the fans. On the evening of 18 October 2023, the singer and songwriter dropped two new versions of the hit track “Cruel Summer” — a remix by LP Giobbi and a live version of the song from the concert venue.

“Cruel Summer” is one of the three dozen songs featured in the concert film based on Swift’s mega The Eras Tour.

More about the new ‘Cruel Summer’ drops by Taylor Swift

About the two tracks

Belonging to 2019’s Lover, Swift described “Cruel Summer” as her “pride and joy” before a full-packed Pittsburgh concert in June 2023. It is also one of her most-streamed songs ever with some outstanding numbers.

The “Enchanted” singer took to Instagram to announce the release. She wrote, “What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into. I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters[sic] dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for.”

“One of my favorite[sic] things you’ve done was when you supported Cruel Summer SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!” she added.

“Cruel Summer” is the second song on the album’s tracklist as well as on The Eras Tour setlist. According to Billboard, the song crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify in September, making it the fifth time that Swift achieved the feat.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and upcoming records

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film gives the audience a chance to immerse in the frenzied atmosphere of the global phenomenon that The Eras Tour has been. It was filmed across three Los Angeles shows at the SoFi Stadium and has become the highest-grossing concert film of all time in North America.

According to Variety, the film has collected over USD 92.8 million in North America and USD 123.5 million worldwide on its release weekend.

The “Cruel Summer” remix and live version come prior to the release of her next recorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which drops on 27 October 2023.

Watch “Cruel Summer” live version here:

(Hero and feature Image credit: Taylor Swift/ Instagram)