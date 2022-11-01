History was made when Taylor Swift swept all Top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US for the first time ever.

A lot has happened in the pop industry in just a blink of an eye: famous beauty influencer Rihanna released a new single since God knows how long it has been. Carly Rae Jepson has graced us with her music once again by releasing a song listing her bad experiences with guys, then releasing another one complaining how lonely she is. Meghan Trainor just released an album to her ten fans across the globe.

Taylor Swift becomes first artist to claim entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

What has been the most record-breaking comeback is definitely Midnights by the one and only Taylor Swift. She became the first ever artist to claim the entire Top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, surpassing Drake with nine. So much for the hotline bling he got.

On its day of release, the album broke Spotify’s records for having the most streams of a single album in a day. It holds the title for the biggest first week in terms of sales of all the albums this year, and is also the highest-streamed album in their first week for 2022.

