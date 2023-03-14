The making of OABNITHI’s first-ever single, “Moon to Mars”

From covering other people’s music, Oabnithi now has his first-ever single to call his own.

Oabnithi “Oab” Wiwattanawarang began his career in the entertainment industry as an actor in his teenage years. Cut to 2023, and Oab has released his first single mixing pop and R&B. We got to speak to the new artist as he opens up about the process behind “Moon to Mars.” The track has undergone numerous changes with collaborations from many artists that helped produce the song we hear today. Here, meet the talented young actor who has recently started his singing career on the digital cover of the LSA Live March issue.

How and why did you change paths from being an actor to becoming an artist?

Since 2021, I planned to become a singer. I wanted to make music, especially after participating in the Thai program The Wall Song, as people realised I could sing. I’ve always heard that my fans wanted me to release a single. Therefore, I decided to start doing this. Next thing you know, 2022 came along, I finally had a team, and we produced this song together. This is the first song I made, and it’s only the beginning.

Where did you get inspiration for your song “Moon to Mars”?

I wanted to make many people feel positive when listening to this song. I wrote this song as a way to help support those listening, a way to cheer them on to pursue the person they love. I made this song to be able to listen to every year, so in the production, I gave it a chill, catchy vibe so people could listen and easily sing along.

What was the process of making song like?

In the making of this song, I had to embrace every step. I started with finding a composer to write the lyrics. I had Prateep “Four” Siri-issranan help compose and Panoth” Noth” Khunprasert from Getsunova do the lyrics. We would sit and think together about the aim of this song, which I enjoyed the most. We always discussed work and shared our opinions to achieve a smooth outcome. Everyone in the team had a dream for my first song to come out the best as possible.

Next was the music video. I had to contact the director, Pichai Charatboonpraphay, as we have worked together before. He used to direct S The series. It’s like he is the godfather of music videos. When I talked to him, I said this would be my first song, and I wanted him to help, and he did. However, he said he felt pressured because Pichai was scared he’ll make me look bad. He even sent me the video concept to have me confirm.

Then, I had to find my heroine, my “her,” for the music video. This part caused a lot of chaos as I had never had to deal for someone before. I’m lucky I know Korn, Prang’s manager, so we got her to play the part. Lastly, there was the PR aspect. We had to get a promotional and media team. I also had to get legal rights documents. I did everything myself, which helped open my eyes and enhanced my skills even more.

What is the difference between covering other people’s songs and singing your own?

The difference is when we sing other people’s songs, there is the main melody, and they already chose the song’s vibe. We just have to twist it to our own style. However, singing our own music is confusing. I can’t explain it, but I don’t know where to start. I need someone to guide me to see how the song’s sound will turn out. My collaborators would tell me that singing doesn’t only focus on the rhythm; it is more about how the message is communicated. We must make the listeners feel the message we’re putting out there, so emotions are a significant factor.

Did you feel any pressure during the process, as your fans were eagerly expecting your first single?

Absolutely, even before I even started this song. I like to think a lot as I have a lot of expectations. I invested a lot in this. Making music is like throwing money into the water. We don’t know if it’ll float or sink. Our luck is good if it floats, but if it sinks, it will disappear. However, in the end, I felt it would be okay because I got to do what I liked. If I look back in 10 years and I’m not embarrassed about my work, I’m already proud of myself.

Did you already like R&B before this?

Yes, I like R&B. However, if I had the song entirely in that style, such as scale, playing notes, and adlib, people would be confused. So, I focused on adding aura continuously, so my listeners understood my style. This song is pop mixed with a bit of R&B. We incorporated specific notes, which is why I really like this style. The first draft was dull, the producers and I didn’t like that style at all. It also wasn’t who I am, so we made a new beat and in the end, we now have this version. Initially, it wasn’t aligning with what we had in mind. We wanted positive vibes, but the song sounded like I pitied that person. I wanted it to be cuter and happier.

Can you describe what it was to work with Prang Kannarun, as she is the heroine in your music video?

I played in my own music video because I didn’t have enough money to hire someone [laughs]. However, working with Prang was fun as she’s super chill and easy to work with. She has this natural beauty, and it was exactly what we wanted. She’s pretty and has charm; when you see her, you want to talk to her. I can’t think of anyone else to play this role besides her. I’m so happy that I had the chance to work with her, and in the end, I was shy and felt slightly pressured.

If your real-life girlfriend, MaPrang, was that far away from you, like in the song, could you accept it?

Yes, because the technology we have today has evolved so much. If I miss MaPrang, I will FaceTime or even fly to see her. There was a time when my girlfriend and I were away from each other for a month. I wondered if I could live my life like this without her near. I realised I could. I just had to adjust my schedule and habits. If it wasn’t Moon to Mars, I would change it to from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, which is still far. Even walking from my house to the front of the street is far. However, I wanted this song to come out for her and others to clearly see that no matter the distance, no matter how far, I will still go see her regardless of the obstacles.

In the future, will you fully dedicate your career to being a singer?

No, I will do these two professions together. Just because I started my singing career doesn’t mean I will drop my previous job. People still know me as an actor. Someone told me that if I were to start being an artist, I must make people forget that I was an actor. Some of me agreed, but another part didn’t because why should I make people forget where I started? Remembering me in that aspect is good, no? All I must do is have them believe in my new role as a singer by balancing that image, making my music side stand out.

Do you have any plans on making an album?

I don’t want to dismiss the idea of making an album. However, I will release 3 more songs this year because I plan to join a festival at the end of this year. I want to see my fans sing my songs, which I find touching and cute. Usually, I am in the crowd singing, but now I will switch places and perform my own music on the stage.

