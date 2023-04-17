facebook
The Strokes are coming to Bangkok this summer
17 Apr 2023

The Strokes are coming to Bangkok this summer

The Strokes are set to make their Bangkok debut this summer.

The band just announced that they will be flying to Thailand as part of the Asia leg of their tour.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: The Strokes via Facebook]

The Strokes are coming to Bangkok to make their Thailand debut this summer

Exciting news for fans of this New York City band. The Strokes are making their long-awaited debut in Bangkok on 18 July 2023. The band that is known for their “new era” indie rock will play in Bangkok for one night only at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani.

The Strokes have often been named one of the most influential alternative indie rock bands of the century, from their humble beginnings with ‘Is This It,’ over to their Grammy-winning album ‘The New Abnormal.’

Now, fans can look forwarded to seeing the band play in Thailand, as they just announced additional Asia tour dates for Bangkok and Hong Kong.

Tickets are priced from THB 3000, with presale beginning on 19 April, and public sale on 20 April 2023. Presale is available for those who bought tickets to PELUPO Festival 2023.

Find out more and get your tickets at Ticket Melon.

The Strokes are coming to Bangkok this summer

