Who are the Thai drag queens in Troye Sivan’s ‘Got Me Started’ music video?

Troye Sivan’s ‘Got Me Started’ was released, and everybody loved it. Let’s take a look at the drag performers starring in the music video. You can call them by their names, but you can also call them “mother.”

Troye Sivan graced the world with ‘Got Me Started’, which was filmed in the city of Bangkok. It features a few places you may be familiar with, including Yaowarat road, and the Silom-Chong Nonsi intersection.

What people also adore, is how Troye has been exclaiming his queerness unapologetically through his videos, which in turn uplifts other queer performers and lets the world see their talents shine. This is also the case for Bangkok, where the nightlife never stops—you just don’t inform the police after 2am. Here, we celebrate those queer drag performers that have appeared in Troye’s newest music video.

And if you do visit them, don’t forget to tip the dolls.

[Hero image credit: Troye Sivan/Youtube]

Who are the drag queens in Troye Sivan’s ‘Got Me Started’ music video?

Angele Anang

Current reigning queen of Drag Race Thailand, winner of Drag Race Thailand season two. Angele Anang can be found as a resident performer at Bipolar Silom, Silver Sand, and occasionally at House of Heals.

Gigi Ferocious

Gigi Ferocious is a phenomenal performer. Death drop, splits, kicks—she’s got it all. You may have seen her performing at the now-defunct Sunday Gay Nights at Maggie Choo’s. These days, she can be seen at Silom soi 4’s The Stranger Bar as well as The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon‘s drag parties.

Annee Maywong

First runner up of Drag Race Thailand season one, Annee Maywong serves looks for days and legs for weeks. Apart from being a drag performer, she is also one of the coaches you can find at Muse by Metinee, a school specialising in the modeling and the entertainment industry.

Miss Gimhuay

From Drag Race Thailand season two, and the fourth runner up of Miss ACDC 2019, Miss Gimhuay is no stranger to the stage and strobe lights. She can be found at House of Heals, as well as drag parties across Bangkok.

Gawdland

Last but definitely not least, Gawdland is a frequent performer in the Silom area. One thing is for certain: her mug is always beat. You can find her lipsyncing the house down boots at Bipolar and Silver Sand.