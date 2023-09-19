Troye Sivan’s new music video is set in Bangkok

Troye Sivan just teased a new music video, and it’s all filmed in the city of Bangkok.

“Got Me Started” will be released on 20 September, 2023. Teased on Instagram by Troye Sivan himself, the music video will feature Bangkok as the setting, and according to the Australian star, it’s one “for the Blue Neighbourhood girlies.” ‘Blue Neighbourhood’ was the name of Troye Sivan’s debut album back in 2015, and it’s been a hit amongst pop girls and boys alike. “Got Me Started” will surely be another iconic hit to his discography.

The teaser feels like the team watched In The Mood For Love for this first time and decided to head Yaowarat, which is honestly something the people of Bangkok can relate to. We also spot a possible homage to Happy Together (1997). Wong Kar Wai girlies rise up, this is your moment.

Beyond this, there are shots of the Bangkok cityscape at night time, and even an honorary shot of the all-famous Bangkok traffic. There’s also a scene with Troye in the nude, two men slow-dancing, various shots of gold fish, and a dancer on a rooftop in Sathorn. It’s hard to make out what the storyline will be just yet, but the backdrop is already very familiar.

In the BTS that Troye posted earlier this week, we also spot him hanging out with PP Krit, so we hope for a possible collaboration. Other places he features include a handful of local dining spots, as well as a few places popular with visiting tourists, such as the top of the Mahanakhon building.

Public reception has been extremely positive, with fans eagerly awaiting his new music video. “Blue neighbourhood girlies how are we feeling bc im shaking in my boots,” says one comment. Meanwhile, “I’m gonna cry my heart out with this one,” says another. The iconic Sabrina Carpenter also commented “you’re everything.”

“Got Me Started” will be officially released on 20 September, 2023. Stay tuned for more glimpses of Bangkok city.