Every party is better with Irishmen in the building. Two Door Cinema Club is returning to Bangkok, and we know just the places for them to visit.

Indie rock band from northern Ireland Two Door Cinema Club was formed in 2007, letting the world know that the Irish have more than drinking songs and a surplus of potatoes. They will be performing live in Bangkok on 14 August—a perfect reintroduction for Bangkokians that haven’t heard their sound in person since 2019.

If they haven’t made plans yet, we know just the places to be, and what things to do, based on some of the songs from their discography. Here’s an itinerary for Two Door Cinema Club in Bangkok, based on their best songs.

[Hero and featured image credit: Two Door Cinema Club/Facebook]

Refresh ‘What You Know’ at The Deck’s quiz nights

Apart from their gorgeous all-day dining menu, The Deck is famous for their lively quiz nights. Two Door Cinema Club will surely like to refresh their knowledge of the world, having toured all over, and maybe win a prize or two. Their ever-occurring promotions definitely does not hurt, either.

Smell the ‘Lavender’ at PAÑPURI

Some self-pampering goes a long way, and the Irishmen could take time to relax and unwind with the aromatics that PAÑPURI offers. A full-on spa day, maybe an hour or two of massages, a session of perfume testing—they’re a one-stop shop for it. You can even get a full day pass for their onsen at PAÑPURI Wellness. Now that’s relaxation.

Get more than a ‘Handshake’ at House of Heals

Let’s have a kiki at House of Heals, where the dolls dip, split, and duck walk through the stage as they lipsync for their lives. Everyone is guaranteed to have fun as they participate in a very hands-on experience at the live performances. Don’t forget to tip the dolls.

‘Talk’ as you meet new friends at Vesper

We don’t really know why, but it seems we always find new friends every time we sit in front of the bar at Vesper. Maybe it’s the lively vibes, or the close-knitted sense of community of the guests, but it’s always nice to return to Vesper every once in a while. Sitting proudly at No. 12 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list, Two Door Cinema Club would appreciate this upscale Bangkok bar.

Take photos under the ‘Sun’ at Benjakitti Park

Sometimes you need some warm sunlight on your skin, perhaps with a good book in hand. The band could take a quick stroll through Benjakitti Park, with its beautiful greenery and a scenic walkway. The path also lights up during the evening, which makes for great photo opps.

Learn about ‘Satellites’ at the Bangkok Planetarium

The night sky is such a romantic, glorious canvas—so much so that we can sit and learn about it without being bored. Let the folks of Bangkok Planetarium give the band a fun and immersive experience through their exhibits and the artificial night sky as the main attraction. Go with friends, go solo, or make it a fun session with family.