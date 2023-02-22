A Bangkok itinerary for Westlife based on their songs

The traditional LSA itinerary gets a Westlife twist.

The iconic Irish boyband who sang classics like “Swear It Again”, “My Love”, and “If I Let You Go” are set to hold their second concert next week at Impact Arena. We’ve had this tradition here at Lifestyle Asia of making itineraries for visiting celebs so we, of course, had to do one for Westlife. From Phang Nga bay to taxi scams, here’s what we think the boys could do while they’re visiting the Kingdom.

An itinerary for Westlife based on their songs

Go “over seas and coast to coast” by island hopping in Phang Nga Bay

Known for its beautiful cliffs with scattered greenery and the iconic James Bond Island, Phang Nga Bay is a destination we think the boys would love. A little R&R before or after the concert is a must, and spending some time cruising on a yacht while taking in the sights of Phang Nga Bay will surely do the trick. A little swim, a little jet skiing, and perhaps a stroll down the beach. Maybe they can even re-enact the “If I Let You Go” music video.

“We had joy, we had fun, we had (four) seasons in the sun”, so enjoy a stay at the Four Seasons Bangkok

We don’t know where the boys will be staying there while they’re here, but if we can be so bold as to suggest a place, the Four Seasons Bangkok will do you no wrong. With its stunning riverside views, luxury amenities, and a number of dining options like Riva Del Fiume and Yu Ting Yuan, it’s definitely a great hotel to stay in while in the city. If everything is already booked for them though, it would still be worth visiting the Four Seasons either for drinks at BKK Social Club or a meal and a game of pétanque at Brasserie Palmier.

“Once again I’m thinking about taking the easy way out.” That’s what happens when you get a Thai massage

I’m not saying Thai massages are horrible. But if you go to a proper place with well-trained masseuses, they have ridiculously strong hands that will knead muscles like they were nothing but soft dough. Depending on whether the guys have had an experience with Thai massages before, they may find themselves maybe wanting to tap out after a few minutes or so. But it’s good pain, so we hope they’ll endure it. They did say that they’re “too shy to ask” and “too proud to lose”, so they’re definitely not going to ask the masseuse to go easy nor would they want to succumb the pain.

Get on a taxi and get ripped off to be a “fool again”

Remember flagging down a taxi instead of getting one through Grab? And remember when drivers would sometimes act lost to run up the metre while others demand ridiculous prices from tourists who don’t know better? We’re not saying we want the guys to get ripped off… Well, kinda. It’s part of the Bangkok experience. We hope they’ll enjoy their THB1,000 taxi ride only to end up being taken to a jewellery store. Only then can the guys truly say they’ve had the legit Bangkok experience.

Go shopping for Thai designer items for their partners that will make them go “Am I supposed to leave you now when you’re looking like that?”

All the guys each have their own partners, which makes touring around the world a little bittersweet. It’s difficult to be away from your special someone for an extended period of time. To make up for it, they can return to them with a souvenir. And what better souvenirs than some fashionable items by talented Thai designers? The perfect place to do this shopping is none other than Absolute Siam over at Siam Center, which has a great collection of items from bags to som tum phone cases.