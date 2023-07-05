7 reasons why you should watch the ‘789 survival’

T-Pop has been rising up lately, with more artists, songs, and concerts than ever. Here to fuel that industry is 789 Survival, a reality competition show searching for a final line-up of a new T-Pop boy group. Here are 7 reasons why you should watch it.

789 Survival is founded and produced by Yong Songyos, the founder of Nadao Bangkok, which produced popular TV series like Hormones: The series (2013), In Family We Trust (2018), and I Told Sunset about You (2020). After the unfortunate closure of Nadao Bangkok, Yong launchd a new entertainment company called Tada Entertainment, with a pilot project to debut a boy group through a survival reality show called 789 Survival.

The show features new faces, and, of course, talented boys, and puts them on a mission to sing, dance, and perform on stage. The show also has expert directors to help the contestants develop their overall skills. At the time of writing, the reality show has already reached its 6th episode, as the intensity builds with every episode. If you still couldn’t think of why to watch it, we’ve come up with 7 reasons why 789 Survival should be your next binge-watch.

[Hero and featured images credit: 789 Survival/Facebook]

7 Reasons why you should watch 789 Survival

1. The interesting competitors

789 Survival features 24 talented boys, competing to be in the final line-up of a future boy group. All of them are uniquely talented in their own ways, but what they share is a passion to become the final survivors. The cast is diverse, from an architectural design student to a Thai national ice hockey player. Enough said, pick your bias, and enjoy the show.

2. The grand production

The production crew behind the show has done some major TV shows before, such as The Voice Thailand. You can just tell by how stunning the stage for each mission is. The lighting, sound system, and camera angles— all just takes the show to another level.

3. It’s produced by Yong Songyos

789 Survival is produced by Yong Songyos — that should say enough. If you are a big fan of Thai modern series, be it the aforementioned Hormones: The series (2013) or his other works under Nadao Bangkok like My Ambulance (2019), you will know about his creations.

4. 789 Survival supports the T-Pop industry

In recent years, what enlivens music enthusiasts in Thailand the most is surely the rise of T-Pop. Whilst T-Pop was a huge deal before, as international trends made their way up, it disappeared for quiet some time. Now, it’s back, and some of the chosen contestants on 789 Survival will debut as part of the industry, too. Make sure to give them your heartfelt support as we continue to see the rise of T-Pop.

5. Will there be 7, 8, or 9 members?

In case some of you still have no clue, the title of the show was named after Yong’s indecisiveness over how many members he should debut for the boy group, whether it should be 7, 8, or 9 members. To this point, he is still figuring that out, and he said he’d wait to see what the best choice is, as the competition moves along.

6. Reminisce over famous songs

In each episode, the contestants are grouped together to perform famous songs. No matter what your music taste is — Western, Korean, or Thai — the show promises great performances on variety of song types. Even if you can’t decide who to root for yet, at least you get a chance to enjoy the music.

7. Inspiration

Feeling burnt out? Demotivated? Let the intense competition fire up your inner passion. The competition among 24 boys is more than intense. They all fight with ambition, hard-work, and dedication, especially in the later episodes. However, the most precious thing is definitely their intimate friendships. If anything, 789 Survival is also great life and passion inspiration.

You can watch 789 Survival every Friday at 9:15 pm. on ONE31 channel, or subscribe to their official YouTube channel 789 Survival.