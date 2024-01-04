Astrological affirmations for 2024 to manifest, based on your zodiac sign

These positive New Year affirmations for 2024, according to your zodiac sign, will help you realise all your manifestations.

Students of human psychology claim that this theory of manifestation and affirmation is worth trying. The basic principle of affirmations is to open up your mind and reiterate your specific needs with a belief that the universe will grant them. However, these affirmations must not be vague and generic. This is where astrology comes into play. Want to get the maximum benefits of your manifestations for a wonderful year ahead? Try out these New Year positive affirmations for 2024 to manifest, according to your zodiac sign.

Benefits and techniques of self-affirmation

The first step towards successfully manifesting something is to accept yourself with all your flaws and then have realistic expectations for making changes in your current life. Every small step towards achieving your long-term goal counts. According to a 2013 study published in the Plos One journal, mindful and specific affirming is linked to lower stress levels and better problem-solving abilities.

One of the most important techniques for these positive affirmations for 2024 is to make sure that they adhere to your reality and are achievable. Another thing that you should do to be successful is to complement the affirmations with a habit which can be incorporated into your routine life.

For example, if your affirmation is, “I will be in my best physical shape in the next year,” you should take up physical activity and eat healthy. This sends a message to the universe, implying how serious you are and aids in realising the manifestation.

After finalising your affirmation statement, you must write and repeat the same several times a day with positivity. This helps in overcoming self-doubt and low self-esteem.

New Year 2024 resolutions and affirmations for all zodiac signs

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

– “I use my energy to the best of my abilities to get this job promotion.”

– “I dare to accept my flaws and stay humble to receive lessons from the universe.”

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

– “I am grateful for all the material blessings and financial abundance showered on me by the universe.”

– “I am humble in my pursuit towards material wealth.”

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

– “I accept my true, authentic self and am grounded in my truth.”

– “My creativity will lead me towards the path of success and personal growth.”

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

– “I come first, and I am not guilty about pursuing self-love.”

– “My empathy is my strength, and I will use it to help my family and friends.”

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

– “I face every challenge in my life with self-confidence.”

– “I treat my failures and successes with a balanced attitude.”

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

– “I forgive myself for my flaws and rise above my past mistakes.”

– “I accept all the positive changes to look at the bigger picture in my own life.”

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

– “I strive to find a balance in every partnership I undertake.”

– “I am confident in my decision-making abilities.”

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

– “I use my intensity positively to help myself and others.”

– “I do not let my misjudgment cloud my actions.”

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

– “I am supported and loved by the universe in all my adventures to live my dream life.”

– “I am in pursuit of higher knowledge and will learn a new skill this year.”

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

– “I am determined to scale the physical and mental challenges of life with grace.”

– “I draw strength from my tradition but my vision is futuristic.”

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

– “I channel my inner intuition to work towards the betterment of my social circle.”

– “I actively aim to improve my mental health this year.”

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

– “I am committed to gaining more knowledge in spirituality.”

– “I am passionate towards pursuing my creative interests.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How to correctly make positive New Year affirmations?

It is important to write them down clearly and concisely and repeat them daily religiously.

-What is the affirmation for the start of the year?

The best affirmation to start the new year is “I am ready for the new beginnings and will thrive in this year.”

-What are powerful affirmations to say daily?

Some positive affirmations, like “I am enough,” or “I am a magnet to wealth, prosperity and good health,” can be said daily.

(Hero and featured image credit: Elena Mozhvilo/Unsplash)