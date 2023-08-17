ONE Championship’s Chatri Sityodtong has some thoughts on the Musk-Zuckerberg fight

Thai entrepreneur and current CEO of ONE Championship Chatri Sityodtong took to Facebook to share his thoughts on Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and who would win in the match-up if it ever did happen.

Ever since Elon Musk posted a flippant tweet—or I guess they’re just called “posts” now, which is lame—challenging Mark Zuckerberg to a fight, which Zuckerberg accepted, people have been wondering whether this will all really come true. After a lot of talk from Musk’s side about the venue being the Colosseum and proceeds going to charity, Zuckerberg has since said it’s time to move on because Musk wasn’t being serious. Musk then retaliated saying it was Zuckerberg that was dodging. Perhaps the fight was always meant to be only on the internet. Who knows?

However, that hasn’t stopped many people from theorising what would happen if Zuck and Musk ever did end up together in the ring. The general consensus is that the Meta CEO would, to put it bluntly, kick the X owner’s ass, considering he’s been practising jiu-jitsu for two years and Musk, in his own words, has simply been lifting weights.

Now, a prominent and respected voice in the MMA circle has spoken up about the fight. Chatri Sityodtong, a Thai native and CEO of ONE Championship, has revealed how he thinks the fight is going to go, but he also divulges what he thinks is happening with all this talk coming from Musk.

[Hero image: Chatri Sityodtong FB]

Chatri Sityodtong, the Thai CEO of ONE Championship, shares his thoughts on the Musk-Zuckerberg fight

“I normally don’t like to get involved in other people’s spats, but I am compelled to say something on the latest development of the potential fight between Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk,” began Sityodtong’s post on his Facebook on Tuesday. This was made a few hours after Elon had tweeted (or posted, ugh) that he would be coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s house to fight him. “Elon is one of the greatest entrepreneurs in history and I have a lot of respect for his guts, accomplishments, and intellect,” Sityodtong continued. “However, I dislike bullying of any kind.”

Sityodtong goes on to criticise what Musk has been doing the past few days, saying that people who have not been trained in martial arts do “exactly what Elon is doing” and that he’s seen this many times before as an expert martial artist. “They have a false sense of bravado and no understanding or appreciation for what technical skills and knowledge can do in a fight,” he said.

Elon simultaneously working his companies & his body preparing the big fight 💪✨pic.twitter.com/Wm9jCKcI9q — K10✨ (@Kristennetten) August 6, 2023

“When people want to fight, they accept a fight and simply show up. When people don’t want to fight, they do exactly what Elon has been doing,” Sityodtong goes on. “They make up excuses, conditions, and reasons for avoiding the fight. Elon has made up puzzling excuse after excuse, be it the need for surgery, the need to do it in the Colosseum in Italy, the idea of doing it through his and Mark’s foundations, the idea of a backyard practice run, etc.”

As for Zuck, Sityodtong says favour is on his side, and that though he’s only been training for two years, he’s a “real martial artist” and a “legit blue belt in jiu-jitsu”. Sityodtong even revealed that he trained with Zuck a few months ago and that the “he training environment was truly world-class with utmost seriousness and intensity”.

“In my expert opinion, Mark will likely choke Elon unconscious in a fight,” Sityodtong said. Is there a possibility Musk could ever win? Sure, perhaps by a “lucky punch”, as Sityodtong put it.

“I am not saying that Mark will win 100%. A fight is a fight. Elon could get lucky,” Sityodtong said in conclusion. “What I am saying though is that Mark has a very high probability of winning.”