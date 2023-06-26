Getting to know the members of bXd: 4NOLOGUE’s first girl group

Fierce, fearless, and feminine— let’s get to know 4NOLOGUE’s first girl group, bXd.

During the 2022 OCTOPOP festival, 4NOLOGUE, a Thai media company, announced their first-ever girl group, bXd. The name of the group stands for ‘Born Never Die’ as that’s what they aim to do in this industry. Consisting of five members, MIU2 (Miu Miu), CHARI (Chari), PRIMY (Primy), S.NY (Sunny) and AMY (Amy), the girls have come a long way since their training days. With that, let’s get to know each one of them a bit more, as Lifestyle Asia had the chance to obtain an exclusive interview with them.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: 4NOLOGUE Facebook]

Getting to know the members of bXd

Miu Miu (Natchanok Phungtham)

Miu Miu is one of the oldest members of bXd, as she is 20 years old, and currently studying at Silpakorn University. Before joining bXd, she was a solo artist who released two singles, ‘Lonely, lonely, lonely’ and ‘Brother like you.’ However, now she is the rapper of 4NOLOGUE’s girl group. Her passion for rapping started when she was a kid. “I don’t practice a lot. I just listen. It kind of stuck with me. I think I’m good at rapping because I talk so much, so the lyrics and melody get inside my brain quicker.”

Besides her love for music, Miu Miu likes watching true crime shows and running on trails. “I got it from my grandpa. I would run 20 km, but my grandfather does 50 km. We’re in the forest for around 7 hours or more. It’s quite relaxing.” The rapper also added how she goes to the Suvarnabhumi track to practice for her runs and does 1000 squats daily.

Primy (Rinrada Sinchai)

Studying in her second year at Srinakharinwirot University, meet Primy. The gifted young lady is 20 years old and has always loved music. However, throughout high school, she always planned to be a doctor until her teacher found out she could sing. “When my teacher found out, she put me on stage, and that’s when I realised this was where I wanted to be.”

After four years of training, Primy finally debuted as one of bXd’s members. “It was tiring but fun. I learnt a lot of things, and even though it gets hard sometimes, it’s all worth it. We all have the same goal and passion, which motivated us to keep going.” Besides being an artist, Primy is also interested in being a director, as she once directed a thriller film at university.

Chari (Charisa Oldham)

The Thai-British Chari is currently studying at Srinakharinwirot University for a degree that aligns with her career. Growing up, Chari was always in front of the camera. “I went for commercial castings when I could barely speak.” Her idols include IU, Blackpink, and Newjeans.

If Chari wasn’t an artist, her heart would still be with the entertainment industry, as she would choose to act or model. She’s also interested in working as a stylist since it’s not much different from being an artist. Something that many don’t know is that she has a lot of power. “I may look fragile and sweet, but there is a lot of energy inside me.”

Sunny (Saruda Srinarong)

Since she was 8 years old, Sunny has always dreamt of being an artist. Now that she is 18, she has achieved her goal, as she is a part of bXd. Besides singing and dancing, Sunny can also play the piano and violin since she has had lessons since she was 5. The talented woman is also studying at Chulalongkorn University. Besides being an artist, Sunny would like to open a cafe because she enjoys baking.

Amy (Chawanluk Kungwankiatichai)

Amy is the youngest member of bXd, and is 16 years old at the time of writing. Although the young star started her trainee period around age 12, her love for dancing began when she was 8. Despite starting her career in the music industry at a young age, she said she doesn’t feel left out because of her age. She likes to stay home. Besides work, Amy loves to collect figurines and play games on her PC.