Welcome back to Lifestyle Asia Thailand’s newest column, LSA Debutante, where we meet Thailand’s younger generation and talk about their thoughts and opinions on current topics. This month, we had an incredible opportunity to chit-chat with the Miss Universe Thailand 2023 winner, Anntonia Porsild, at the official after-party hosted by MEGATIX.

Thailand has just crowned their Miss Universe 2023, Anntonia ‘Ann‘ Porsild from Nakhon Ratchasima. The 26-year-old Thai-Danish model aims to be a force of good and advocates to encourage others to lend a helping hand, especially to those struggling to make ends meet. One of her first steps after debuting as this year’s Miss Universe Thailand is to be the voice that inspires change. “There’s not much I can do as a beauty queen myself, but, if I can inspire people for change and to stand up, that’s a great beginning.” So, without further ado, let’s get to our interview with the freshly-crowned beauty queen.

LSA Debutante: Anntonia Porsild, Miss Universe Thailand 2023, on being a voice for change

On winning the title of Miss Universe Thailand 2023

Despite having previously competed in a few pageants, Anntonia tells us that winning Miss Universe Thailand felt extremely surreal. “It’s something that I could only see other people doing. It wasn’t something I considered my own reality. I’m so grateful for this opportunity to represent women and Thailand in the global competition in El Salvadore.”

When asked if she was always into competing in beauty pageants, Ann replied, “I never thought I would be a beauty queen. I never thought it was something that I wanted to do. But after my first pageant, I realised this was meant for me. I am passionate about giving back to the community, and having a platform helps.” Ann added that her purpose was more than to be an Instagram model or somebody working behind a desk. “I’ve been giving back for a long time. I have a charity called Little Steps that I’ve started 10 years ago, but that’s not enough for me to do. I realised pageants are the perfect platform to encourage people to give back. Of course, people can say giving back isn’t a world problem, but when was the last time you donated to someone in need?”

On wellness and embracing yourself

When it comes to health and wellness, this beauty queen is all about it. Taking care of one’s mind, body, and soul is essential, as is surrounding yourself with good energy. “People should embrace what makes them happy. It’s not about how you look or the number on the scale. As long as you look in the mirror and feel confident, that’s all that matters.”

A perfect balance

Our eloquent Ann also emphasises balance. Whether between work and leisure or eating healthy or unhealthy, it’s all about finding that sweet spot and focusing on things that make you happy. “Everyone should live to enjoy their quality of life rather than living to work like a prisoner.” So, how does a busy beauty queen like Ann do that? Ann is still figuring out the answer to that question, but is currently focused on prioritising things. “Right now, I have a minimal amount of time to prepare. I focus on work and balance that with sleep.” She explains that despite her hectic schedule, when it comes to her personal life and hanging out with friends, it’s about finding the right time.

To end our conversation, Ann would like to thank her fans and everyone for their support and love. “My fans are why I’m standing here today with so much energy. They motivate me and give me the power to move and make an impact. I hope to inspire individuals to follow their dreams and do whatever they want that makes them happy as long as they are true and authentic to themselves because that makes them special.”