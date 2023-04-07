Gunn Svasti on his new Netflix film ‘Hunger’

According to Gunn Svasti, the process behind making a movie is like pizza. There are many pieces to the pie. Production cannot go forward if one piece is missing.

Just one more day before Netflix releases its newest Thai drama, Hunger, many viewers are looking forward to see how it will unfold. As we know, the film has three lead roles, and we were lucky enough to chat to one of the main characters— Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya. Gunn plays Tone, a junior sous chef at the restaurant Hunger. The 31-year-old actor has been in a few Thai dramas, but we were surprised he has just started acting again. As Gunn graces the cover of this month’s LSA Live, let’s see what he can share about his career and his new film.

What have you been working on lately?

Besides being an actor, I also work in production, such as directing and editing. However, whenever I receive a script like Hunger, I want the whole process to be finished before I start anything else. As of now, I am waiting for the feedback because ever since COVID happened, I didn’t do any acting roles. After I see the movie’s feedback, I will decide on my next step or if there are any opportunities for me to continue.

Do you prefer to be in front of the camera or behind the camera?

I’m not shy when I accept a role because I know it’s part of the drama. It’s what is needed. If you’re talking about my personality, yes, I am shy. I’m an introverted person to a certain degree. I don’t like to go out. I stay home, care for my cats, and water my plants. If I appear in a show, event, or something like that, I have to go because it comes with being an actor. I might be shy and stiff because I don’t know how to act. For example, I get awkward when I get invited to eat with many people I don’t know.

What is it like to work in production? How did you know this was where you wanted to be?

I studied in this field. I graduated from film production. But being an actor is different. I am somewhat put in a box where I’m told how the story goes. This is the world, and it will go along like this. However, when you’re in production, you are the creator. It’s a different process. It’s another type of fun.

Acting excites me because it challenges me and I get to be another person. The thrilling part of acting is that you must let go of yourself to become someone else. We have to forget what we like and don’t like, but being a producer is all about thinking. For example, what the story should be like and what we must do to make that happen.

You seem like a perfectionist in your work, how do you deal with this?

To a certain extent I am, but as I grew older, I realised to trust people to do their own job. I don’t go into people’s business or tell them what to do because it’s not my position to do so. Another thing is to communicate well because bad communication leads to misunderstanding

You used to MC for Pheen Tee Cheevit. How was that for you?

The program, Pheen Tee Cheevit, was intriguing. I used to talk to the producer of this show, so I never felt like an emcee. I never said things like “Hello, right now were….” I’m not like that. I’m a person that takes people to new experiences, and I want to share my travels with people. For instance, going to a new place and what I encountered. At every different destination, I got to learn many things.

Finding these opportunities is rare. I got to go to Demark and other places abroad, and you can’t get this experience here in Thailand. I once went to England and talked to a 60-year-old man who converted to Buddhism. Where can I get this experience except there? That’s why I don’t count this as emceeing. I’m just getting a new experience, and someone is documenting it for views. I’m happy with that. I even went as myself, in my own clothes, and with no makeup.

What did you learn from being a producer and an actor?

Because I used to work in production before, I know that being in this sector is challenging. That’s why I respect everyone. I will not waste time because time has a lot of value. For some, if you’ve started as an actor, you won’t know when the lighting technician sleeps or wakes up. Even the cameraman, how long does it take to pack their equipment? That’s why I respect them. They work so hard, and my job is to do my best. So, if I made them waste their time, it means that I didn’t care about anyone.

I also make sure to work as a team. I used to be a director, and everything is teamwork when it comes to editing. Acting is essential, but it’s not the whole thing. It’s like a pizza. The food comes in many slices, and acting is just one part. If this section wasn’t there, it wouldn’t happen, but the other parts are still just as important. Also, don’t think about other people’s jobs, only yours. I used to think about the director’s thoughts when I was acting. Then I realised it’s not my job. I just need to wait for them to call me in for the scene and do my best.

What are your plans as an actor or producer in the future?

Well, with acting, I have so many roles that I haven’t tried before. I’m still a kid when compared to other people my age. I really want to play various roles, especially different characters. In this generation, there are a lot of platforms and opportunities. I think one day it will happen, and I will get to show my talent instead of being placed in one particular role. My job now is to erase or break down the characters I’ve played and create new ones.

For production, I don’t do it as much anymore because when you’re acting, there’s no time to focus. Production takes a lot of time. There are so many details. When I accepted the role for Hunger, I told my friends at the office not to involve me in any processes. I will do nothing; just reach out at the end of the year. I do this because it’s not fair to anyone. If there was a meeting and I couldn’t join, it would be disrespectful to others. I prefer to solely focus on one profession at a time.

What was your reaction after reading the script for Hunger ?

My first reaction was that I was amazed. The script was incredible. I didn’t just read my part. I read it all because I needed to know if it would be fun, which it was. But, with it being fun, I had to wonder how I would play this role. That time, I knew that Aokbab and Peter had already accepted their parts. These two have performed in many movies and series. They can play anything. Whereas I only accepted roles if I wanted to, and with this, I started to get scared. I don’t want to fail and waste people’s time with my bad acting. What would people think of me?

After I thought more deeply, I knew I was just scared to fail. I was afraid because I didn’t understand why I was chosen. The fear of them saying, “We chose the wrong actor” made me nervous. I accepted because I realised this could be the last time I get an exciting role and get to be in a great film.

How do you prepare for production?

I read a lot of books. I read biographies of famous chefs, such as Anthony Bourdain. I would read about their childhood, experiences, and how they became a chef. Although I get Bourdain’s perspective, I can immerse myself to a certain extent in the culinary world, which I didn’t know before. I watched documentaries about different chefs and even series about fine dining. I watched everything. I needed to get a sense and find out why people chose this profession and how it’s booming. It’s super interesting.

Being a chef is like being an artist. Their personality is particular. I also chose chefs around my age to see where they are in terms of occupation and their speciality. I also watched YouTube videos. It’s a great place to learn. I search for information about various chefs, and they don’t even need to be famous. I found one that recorded a 24-hour live where he showed us his day as a chef. I even listen to their music when cooking to embody the chef persona.

How did you get into character?

I thank everyone who aided in setting the environment and the mood. The set wasn’t big. It was very cold. It’s like a room where they fire people or kill animals. That was the vibe, and Peter helped a lot. When he entered, his aura came, and you felt the pressure. Peter doesn’t even try. You don’t have to be in the scene to feel Peter’s Chef Paul persona.

Lastly, why should people watch Hunger?

I want viewers to see all the character’s specific hunger because every individual has their own hunger— desires, ambitions, and drive. I feel that all viewers will relate to this in their own way. The writing was genius. At first, we see how some characters’ drives are clear, but then it changes to confusion. Let’s just say there are a lot of dynamics, and we put in a lot of effort. The menu was also specially designed for the film as well.