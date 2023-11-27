House of Suntory winter cocktail series: Curating refreshing cocktails using Haku Vodka for Bangkok’s warm winter

Although Bangkok’s winter season isn’t the same as Europe’s cool paradise, these Haku Vodka-based drinks will surely emulate a winter feel even on a hot Christmas.

House of Suntory has been leading the way in crafting exceptional Japanese whisky for nearly a century. Today, their spirits are globally renowned, with Haku Vodka being one of its standout examples of their excellence. While some believe that vodka is tasteless, like a boneless, skinless chicken breast that relies solely on seasoning, Haku Vodka challenges this notion with its unique and distinct flavour. And when it comes to House of Suntory’s craftsmanship, everything always goes through a very meticulous process.

Haku Vodka is a premium Japanese vodka made from 100% Japanese white rice, with “Haku” meaning “white” in Japanese. The term can also be interpreted as “brilliant,” which acknowledges the skills required to perfect a transparent and clean-tasting vodka. Besides its double distillation process, Haku’s impressive flavour profile is due to its unique bamboo charcoal filtration. Like a sponge, the charcoal soaks up the majority of impurities present in the distillate, giving Haku its clear profile. The minerals from the bamboo charcoal also provide this unmatched flavour, making this vodka smooth, well-rounded, and slightly sweet on the palate.

Despite vodka’s reputation as a tasteless spirit, many bartenders still enjoy using it in their drinks. And according to these two BKK mixologists, Haku Vodka was the best pick for making this spirit the star in one of their winter-inspired cocktails. They are Matteo Cadeddu from Opium Bar and Michele Montouti from The Loft at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok.

Originally from Italy, Matteo Cadeddu actually started his career in hospitality when he was 15. However, after moving to Amsterdam at 19, his journey in the bar industry began. From then, Matteo travelled to Australia, Singapore, and Mumbai to develop his mixology career until he became a key member at Opium Bar in Bangkok. “When it comes to making a cocktail, it all starts from an idea, which can come from anything: a fruit, dish, place, feeling, or trip. Then, we work backwards. However, when it comes to cocktail making, it’s not only about balance. It’s choosing the right ingredients and techniques. Glassware and garnish are also key to elevating the overall feeling and complementing the drink.”

Our other Italian native, Michele Montouti, also began his journey in a different career. Initially graduating with a culinary degree from L’Istituto Filippo De Cecco, Michele decided that bartending was more his niche. Being a friendly and sociable person, he then sought out bartending experiences in his hometown. Later, Michele would travel to Australia to improve his skills before moving to Bangkok, where he started his new chapter at The Loft. “I’ve been in this industry for nearly 13 years. I have learned that I like to make very balanced cocktails with creative ideas in presentation, colour and glassware. These ideas sometimes come from food, clothes, and colours.”

Describe your winter cocktail in 3 words.

Michele: Fresh and festive. However, I try to create three different flavours and types of tastes for each guest. For instance, sweet and refreshing, sweet and sour, or strong.

Matteo: ‘Diverse’ because all three drinks are very unique. At first, I considered highlighting winter in Japan because I’m using Japanese spirits. However, I realised we’re serving this menu in Thailand. Thailand is very warm, so the best choice was to showcase a winter feel— something fresh and thirst-quenching. The last two words are ‘approachable’ and ‘delicate.’ When thinking about Japan, the main thing that comes to mind is how gentle and balanced the food is. We wanted to pay homage to this trait with our drinks.

Tell us about your collaboration with House of Suntory to curate a series of winter cocktails. What was your inspiration for the Haku Vodka-based creation?

Matteo: When creating a special menu, we want to implement all drinking styles to let everyone pick something that can be enjoyed. So, the Pinky Holler, our highball-style drink, was a must. Grapefruit is perfect as a freshener ingredient. However, it can be bland, so we added the Shiso Distillate to complement the drink’s overall flavour profile. We chose Haku because it was the best pick for us to elevate our selected ingredients.

The theme of our winter cocktails is pink because it’s a mix of red and white. Red is an intense colour symbolising passion and heat, which we try to showcase at Opium. White stands for purity, representing our young and raw start of the bar in Bangkok’s cocktail scene.

Michele: Normally, vodka is a spirit we use less in our bar. But because of Haku’s unique flavour, I wanted to create something new for our guests to try. For Rosso Natale, the inspiration behind this drink came from the chat with my pastry chef. And of course the colour of Christmas: red, green and a lot of berries. The idea is to have a refreshing Christmas drink during our hot festive season in Bangkok.

For those interested in trying the House of Suntory winter cocktail series, this promotion is available throughout November and December at six locations: The House on Sathorn, Inside Bar Bangkok, The Loft, Vesper, Opium Bar, and Lennon's.