LSA Debutante: Becky Armstrong on why everyone has the right to love

Welcome back to Lifestyle Asia Thailand’s newest column, LSA Debutante, where we meet some of Thailand’s younger generation and discover their thoughts and opinions. As June is the month of Pride, we are here today with Rebecca Armstrong, whom many know as Becky. The actress, singer, and model has been making waves in the entertainment industry, specifically by starring in Thailand’s first ‘Girl’s Love’ drama. With that, let’s get to know the young star better and see what she has to say.

Background and current updates

Signed with the Idol Factory, 20-year-old actress Becky has been in the Thai entertainment industry for a while. However, her first breakthrough came when she auditioned for a role in TharnType The Series 2: 7 Years Of Love. When asked about her fluency in Thai during that time, Becky revealed to LSA that her “Thai was very weak.” She struggled a lot and even wrote Thai Karaoke to rehearse her lines.

Although she received a lot of criticism for her Thai speaking and acting skills, the young star kept trying to improve. Later on, she would be seen Secret Crush On You and, finally, in the well-known Gap: The Series. Besides acting and going on a world tour to meet her fans, Becky is currently studying law online at the University of Essex. She’s also doing workshops for new acting projects and is promoting her newest film, Long Live Love.

Gap: The Series

Gap: The Series is Thailand’s first girl’s love drama. It is about two coworkers who love each other but face many obstacles to be with one another. The series shows the challenges that lovers face, such as their age gap and status. It also presents the adversity of being a part of Thailand’s LGBTQIA+ community. Luckily, despite the hardships they face, they are happily married in the end.

As Becky plays Mon and Freen plays Khun Sam, the duo has gained a huge fan base due to their chemistry on set and in real life. Although the Freen-Becky shipping began when fans saw their chemistry on Secret Crush On You, they weren’t lead characters until Gap. “When we’re together, you can see this cute, tingling vibe that gives off a sort of comfort,” says Becky.

When we asked Becky to describe her relationship with Freen, the actress said Freen is like an older sister. “We understand, trust, and respect each other. We’re together every day, and she takes care of me really well. She also remembers the details that others may not. She’s a big part of my growth, and without her, we wouldn’t be here today.” She also mentioned it’s the fans too that not only helped her grow, but the shipment as well since they’ve supported the two since day one.

A right to love and to be who you really are

Becky believes it’s about accepting and respecting every individual’s choices on who to love. “This month is very important as it marks a very big movement in history. Pride, to me, means it’s okay to still be figuring things out. It’s okay to be loud and proud. It’s okay to be scared to come out. It’s okay to be anxious to stand up for yourself. It’s okay to experience an identity crisis. It’s okay to be confident, proud, and private.”

The most important thing, according to the actress, is to have respect for everyone, especially yourself. Individuals should always do what feels best for them because that’s who you are. “I always say it’s okay to love both genders. It’s okay to be figuring out if you like boys or girls. It’s okay to be asexual or completely not sure if you’re interested in anyone.”

Hopes for the future

“Although I am only a small voice, I will always use my platform to raise awareness and educate people, including myself.” With that, Becky hopes that in the future, there will be a bigger change. She wants to see families, friends, schools, and society as a whole be supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community. “It’s a basic human right to be able to love who you want to love. Why should you differentiate anyone? I think that Gap shows a beautiful love story between Mon and Sam, who can get married. But, in the real world, there are only some countries that allow that. I hope to see a change in that as well.”