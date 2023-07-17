LSA Debutante: Freen-Sarocha on Gen-Z and the entertainment industry

Welcome back to Lifestyle Asia Thailand’s newest column, LSA Debutante, where we meet Thailand’s younger generation and talk about their thoughts and opinions on current topics. A little birdy told us that some of our readers wanted a special someone to be featured in this new column, and we’re here to deliver. Are you ready to get to know Freen-Sarocha Chankimha?

Sarocha Chankimha, a.k.a. Freen is an actress, singer, model, and entrepreneur, signed with The Idol Factory. The 24-year-old actress quickly gained popularity, especially after starring in Thailand’s first ‘Girl’s Love’ drama, Gap: The Series, alongside her partner in crime, Becky Armstrong. While some may only know her from the screen, Freen sits down with us today to share more about her life on a deeper level.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Instagram @srchafreen]

LSA Debutante: Freen-Sarocha Chankimha

Hi Freen, how are things going with you lately?

My life is currently stable, especially with work and my days off. I really enjoy my work life right now. I get to do new things every day. For example, with modelling, I sometimes try new looks that I’ve never done before. I also got the chance to experiment with new acting roles. I’ve also been working on many new projects.

Regarding my days off, I take advantage of this opportunity to rest. I don’t go to other provinces or travel far anymore. I’ve also been able to adjust myself to this new lifestyle. Before, I would visit many places, but now that there’s so much work, there are not enough days off to have my previous lifestyle. However, I am glad for everything I have, especially all the small things. Plus, I love to shop online. I also try not to get hurt or sick, even if it’s uncontrollable and if I use my energy a lot. I do this to be 100% ready every day.

What projects are you working on at the moment?

I’ve been working on many projects. Currently, I have fan meets and the world tour with Becky. We often travel to around two to three countries per month. We get to meet our international fans, which makes us so excited. I want to spread as much love and happiness to them as possible.

For my acting career, I have two movies I’m currently waiting to shoot and other projects I can’t reveal just yet. I’ve also been singing, which has helped me get out of my comfort zone. I also have my own brand.

What’s something people misunderstand about you?

I think it depends on where that misconception comes from. I try to be myself as much as possible. Those who know me and my personality would likely not misunderstand me. However, sometimes people say that my face is quite still, making them wonder if I’m mean, unapproachable, or having some deep thoughts. But in reality, I’m probably just in my own world [laughs].

Do you have a secret talent?

I’m a jack-of-all-trades. I believe I can do anything if I truly want to. But when it comes to what I’m best at, I’m unsure. For my secret talent, I can bend my thumb to touch my arm. Also, I think I’ve never told anyone this, but I can play the Thai instrument, Khim (Thai Dulcimier). That was when I was super young, but if I tried again now, I’d probably pick it back up.

How does it feel to work with Becky, and what is your relationship with her like?

With Becky, I’m like an older sister who takes care of her younger sister. We have a 5-year age difference, meaning I have to teach her some things she has yet to learn. She always listens to my thoughts and opinions. We talk a lot too. It’s like we’re each other’s comfort zone and everyday support. I don’t think I’ll ever meet such an amazing partner that is this great to me ever again.

When we work together, it just flows. I don’t know what to call our relationship, but I feel so grateful and lucky to have Becky and for us to have each other. Imagine you have a little sister next to you that understands you and you have an older sister that’s always supporting you. This connection is hard to find. I’m blessed that we click and accept our differences in all aspects. I know we’ll always be there for each other.

You and Becky starred in Thailand’s first girl’s love series. How do you feel about that?

Hearing that we are Thailand’s first girl’s love couple, I feel like, “Oh my god, really?” I’m happy to represent a love that comes in every form. Our society has been more open and accepting of this. Love is a normal thing, like, this is love. There is no need for others’ approval of who we can or cannot love.

I understand that society has developed a lot since the past, but I’m super happy to help represent and open up the world to accept these matters, even if it’s just a small change. I know that a small change can transform into something big.

How did you get started in the entertainment industry, and were there any challenges?

I never thought I would ever be in the entertainment industry. I studied science and maths in high school and planned to be a doctor or nurse. But in the 11th grade, my family saw something in me, so I went to the Miss Teen Thailand pageant when I was 16. I was in the pageant business for 2-3 years and got to the final round when I was 18.

After that, I got many opportunities, like starring in a music video with The Toys and Singto. I went to commercial and series castings too. After a few years of modelling and being an influencer, I got to play in some series from The Idol Factory with Becky.

The entertainment industry has its challenges. It has exposed me to many new things. If you asked if it was hard, nothing is ever hard if you keep trying. If I gave up, I wouldn’t be who or where I am today. Life fulfilment doesn’t come easy. Everyone has to work hard and fall at some point. We all get tired, but you must face many obstacles before reaching your goals.

As a Gen-Z, what are your thoughts on this generation today?

I’m only 24, almost 25, but I still feel like a little kid who likes to watch Gudetama and cartoons. I still have fun playing with Stellar Lou too. But I have grown up quite fast. I feel that this generation is able to express their individuality well and are skilful and intelligent. It wows me how talented and smart they are. They’re also able to push themselves beyond their capabilities.

Today’s society has become more open-minded. We can share our thoughts and be ourselves more. I think it’s fantastic to find who you are, express it, and be proud of it, regardless of your generation or age.

What is your perspective on the Thai entertainment industry?

The Thai entertainment industry has much potential, even compared to other countries. Thai people are really talented in this field. They all have their own skills and gifts, but it all depends on whether we bring that out to shine.

I’m a part of the new generation, especially in acting. I’ve just entered this world, and it has not even been a year yet. I’m glad I’m a part of it, and I know we can go further than this. We would have amazing results if everyone pushed each other to do their very best.

How is the world tour going?

I’ve been able to adjust to my panic attacks on the plane, but overall everything is going really well. I feel so happy to see everyone and to spend time with my fans. They’re a part of my happiness. Even though sometimes there’s a language barrier, like I wish I could talk and engage more, everyone is still having a great time. Hopefully, we can travel to many other countries so I can meet all of them.

What do you have to say to your fans?

I love each and every one of them. Even though we never met or only talked online or only encountered one another at events, I feel so thankful. It’s their support and them standing beside me that brings me joy even when I’m tired or on bad days. We’ve been on this journey together since day one. Our fan club gives us so much love; if they weren’t here one day, I don’t know how I would feel. I’d probably feel like something is missing in my life.

I also hope everyone is happy and loves what they are doing. I’ve told them before. I’m satisfied with being only a part of their life. That’s enough because I don’t want their happiness to rely on me. Regardless of what happens in the future, I want them to know that I’ll always be there for them. I wish the best for my fans, and if some days are hard, I want them to imagine me smiling right there beside them. I hope those rainy days aren’t so heavy. Also, please don’t forget to come to my birthday event on August 13, 2023 at Indoor Stadium Huamark. I can’t wait to meet all of you there. I love you guys so much.

What have you learned throughout the years that you want to share?

I learned a lot working in this industry. It’s like going back to year 1 of university or high school. You enter a new society and must relearn how to work. Every day is different. For example, some days, I have to wake up early, go to a location, and work ends late. Whereas the next day, I start late and finish earlier. You must train your body for this since your eating, resting, and sleeping habits always change. Also, it’s important to have a good work ethic.

Next is to train your heart. Good mental health is key because it relates to your emotions. There was a time when I had an aftershock because I was reading comments online. Managing time spent on social media is vital because negative effects can occur.

Lastly, what advice would you give those interested in starting a career in the entertainment industry?

To be their true authentic selves because that’s the best. Plus, the entertainment industry has been more open about individuality. I don’t have any other advice, but I will support those wanting to join. I welcome you with open arms and hope you shine and achieve your desired goals. I can’t wait to see you guys succeed.