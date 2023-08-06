We sit down with author Pamda Bure who has just released her debut novel, Teacher Narit, to chat about research for the historical novel, writing influences, and future plans.

Pamda Bure is a Thai author who recently released her debut novel Teacher Narit. She was born in Bangkok but grew up in a lot of places around the world, including New Zealand, Japan, and Australia. She’s also an artist, and draws inspiration from her multitude of experiences picked up across the globe.

Teacher Narit is a historical fiction novel set in the 1970s. It follows the lives of several students during this time and their exploration of love, life, and politics.

Read on to see what Pamda Bure has to say about her novel, her characters, and her writing process.

[Featured and hero image credit: Pamda Bure]

Q&A: Pamda Bure, author of ‘Teacher Narit’

What was your research process for ‘Teacher Narit’?

It was a research-as-I-go kind of process. The book is set in the time of my parent’s generation when Thailand was still finding its feet. They experienced this period firsthand – especially my mum who was studying at Thammasat, where everything happened at the time. I always find their snippets of the events fascinating.

When did you find it appropriate to create or embellish your own characters of the real events?

I started with my characters… I don’t have the whole story mapped out, the story developed little by little. It’s equally possible, that instead of the characters being inserted into historical lines, it’s the real event that got inserted into the characters’ life stories.

Any real places?

Only the places in the real historical event are real. For the rest of the places, I like to give myself some creative freedom.

Something interesting about the way you write is that your English writing can very easily be translated into Thai language; do you think that living in Thailand has influenced your writing style and diction?

If it were to be easy, I do hope my book gets translated into Thai! Our mother tongue language will always have a great influence on our habits of thoughts and actions. I grew up in Bangkok where I communicated predominantly in Thai up until the age of 15 before I move to Dunedin, New Zealand.

How difficult is it to describe Thailand and the Thai lifestyle to readers? I imagine it’s a struggle to spell out Thai words in English.

Everyone struggles to spell out Thai words in English! I’m Chinese, so my description of Thailand and the Thai lifestyle could be biased.

Among the themes of family and youth, you seem to place an emphasis on the romance theme with the relationship between Narit and Kwantar. Why the focus on romantic relationships?

Love is part of living, and both main characters represent the viewpoints of their respective social stratum. So, their relationship is symbolic and demonstrative of why the revolution happened in the first place.

Do you have any advice for young Thai writers out there?

Read a lot, travel a lot.

The Thai book publishing industry does not really have a roadmap; how did you begin your journey to becoming an author? Did you talk to any other authors or have any beta readers?

I published with Penguin Random House Southeast Asia in Singapore. But I first started writing as an exercise. It was Geoff Farriers, my mentor, who pointed out that my story could grow into a book.

What is your plan going forward? Is there anything you want to write or create? Are you working on anything right now?