“I’m grateful to have grown up with many resources, but I want my own success story. I want to shine.”

Meet Yingrak Phuathavornskul, whom many call ‘Baipor.’ This young woman has been paving her way in the Thai health and cosmetic industry, making a name for herself. Although she is the heir to one of Thailand’s most well-known businesses, Baipor isn’t here to play around. She means business and doesn’t want other people’s success to define her. Let’s get to know the entrepreneur, and learn more about her mindset and her work ethic on this month’s LSA Live!

Meet Baipor-Yingrak, the young entrepreneur who means business

Throughout Baipor’s childhood, life has always revolved around business. Whether that be studying stocks or logistics during her early years, Baipor’s future was already headed in a particular direction. “My dad is a business maniac. He likes to study the stock market. Since I was a kid, I had to learn about that, and about logistics.” Thereby, Baipor chose to study at Chulalongkorn University. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, majoring in accounting. After graduating, Baipor started CellMed Biotech with her boyfriend, Nvin ‘Perth‘ Hemaruchatanan. She is currently the CFO of CellMed. Besides work, Baipor enjoys playing the cello and piano. “I’ve been playing the cello since I was 9. Music has been a part of my life. It clears out my stress.” She also likes to play tennis and enjoys taking her cats and dogs out to a cafe or afternoon tea.

Love, support, and success

Despite Baipor’s father wanting her to apply to the big accounting firms, Baipor chose to follow her heart and passion. “After graduation, Perth asked me if I was genuinely passionate about accounting. That’s when I realised I didn’t actually enjoy it. Plus, I would have to sit there all day and look at numbers. So, I decided to try starting up my own brand, Zense Of Life. After testing this business, I knew I didn’t want an accounting career.” The success of her Zense Of Life hemp seed extract serum grew her interest in starting her own company and becoming her own boss. With that, she decided to join hands with Perth to create CellMed Biotech, a manufacturing company. “We have the same end goal, and that’s all that matters. When you work with your partner, you must support each other.”

When we asked what success meant to her, Baipor replied, “to not be under anyone’s shadow. I could have graduated and done what my dad wanted me to, but I wanted to come out and make a name for myself. I want my own pathway and to not be defined by others.” The young entrepreneur also said she never sees herself as the most successful person because “if you think like that, you’ll never push yourself harder. There’s always room for improvement.”

Advice for starting your own business

Everything is challenging when starting your own company. Every step has its pros and cons, but Baipor always tries to remember the pros. “If you pass through it with a positive mindset, everything will be okay.” With that, here is some advice from Baipor when starting your own business. The first is the be confident in what you’re doing. The second is to set your objectives, and the third is just going for it. “If you’re just thinking about it and never doing anything, you’ll never reach your goals. Whatever happens, you just have to push through it and take action.”