This dating social experiment wants you to meet people naturally IRL

Swiping left or right is no longer necessary. Pear is a new social experiment that hopes to kindle sparks in the old-fashioned way: with two people naturally striking up a convo.

The bane of the dating experience is now tied to apps like Tinder and Bumble over the past years, and singles around the globe have been swiping like crazy in hopes of finding that one special connection. The pandemic only made the use of dating apps soar. After all, we were stuck indoors, lonely, and longing for companionship.

One of the good things about meeting people on a dating app is that both parties know what they’re getting into. But when shooting your shot with the cute barista or the gym dude, maybe they’re already in a relationship, maybe they’re just unavailable, or if you’re lucky, maybe they’re open to meeting someone.

But a new social experiment aims to take people away from their phones, stop swiping, and bring back old-school dating that starts off with possible meet-cutes—and it all starts with a ring.

[Hero image: Pear]

Introducing Pear, a new dating social experiment

Pear is the self-dubbed “world’s biggest social experiment”. The general concept is simple: singles wear a simple yet fashionable silicone green ring that signals they’re available (it’s a Pear ring—get it? Pairing?). It lessens awkward interactions with people who might already be in a relationship, and though you’ll still have to shoot your shot, you’ll be shooting it with someone who is open to being approached. It’s kinda like shooting from the free-throw line instead of the half-court.

“If 1.2 billion singles around the world wore a little green ring on their finger to show they’re single, we wouldn’t need dating apps,” the website reads. “IRL connection is the mission.”

Aside from the subtle and fashionable ring to signal you’re single, buying one also gets you an invite to an event called Pear Fest as well as “access to exclusive free events in your city”. There are no details though on where or when the event will take place and the list of cities these “free events” will be held at.

The website also makes it clear that this isn’t a subscription. It’s a one-off payment of £19.99 (THB 844)

Glamour Magazine UK, however, reported that some users raised concerns about the concept. “Only dudes will wear these. Women don’t need another reason to be solicited,” one user commented, while another said, “I feel like some people might see the ring as a green light to not leave others alone, wear with caution.”

Whether the experiment takes off, or whether it will even become a thing in Southeast Asia, remains to be seen. But if you’re intrigued and want to get a Pear ring yourself, you can definitely do so on their website. You’re gonna have to do it soon though as the website says that its second release is “ending soon.”