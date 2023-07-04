Perth and Baipor: The young power couple leading CellMed Biotech

What were you doing at age 20? Many at this age will have graduated from university and start with an internship. After being an intern, you’ll spend months looking for a job. You may not even know what exactly you are looking for. This is probably one of the most relatable concerns for many adolescents in Thailand. But not for this power couple. Only in their 20s, leading their own manufacturing company, meet Nvin ‘Perth‘ Hemaruchatanan and Yingrak ‘Baipor‘ Phuathavornskul, the two executives of CellMed Biotech, who are looking to go global.

CellMed Biotech is a business that the pair created together. It is a manufacturing factory that produces ready-to-drink supplement beverages. CellMed is one of the branches under Cell Nature, which is known for vitamin and supplement production. Another brand under Cell Nature is CNA Biotech. This branch manufactures skincare, cosmetics, and medical equipment. No matter what kind of products the customers wish to create, Cell Nature is a one-stop shop. Whether conducting research, product development, design consultation, or manufacturing, Cell Nature has it all.

The gap in the ready-to-drink supplements market

With many more individuals focusing on their health, whether it’s their physical or mental, the interest in this market has been growing. Plus, living in a fast-paced world, many individuals don’t get enough vitamins in their food. That’s one of the reasons why the power couple wanted to create a ready-to-drink beverage, especially now that we have a hustle and bustle lifestyle. “Creating a ready-to-drink beverage that nourishes the body would help meet the needs of this generation’s lifestyle. We think it will grow in the future. We’re trying to make it in the form of an ‘innovative drink,’ like a shot drink. I saw the functional shot drink a lot when I was abroad. After seeing that, I wanted to bring it into Thailand, but I want to produce something different.”

Functional shot beverages are non-alcoholic drinks fortified with specific nutrients in the bottle. These nutrients provide various health benefits and come in a variety of flavours. As more people are interested in their health, this drink is perfect as it is quick and easy. Plus, living in an era where self-care is emphasised, drinking water isn’t just for thirstiness. As there are many choices, some would instead choose the ones with specific vitamins, nutrients, and flavour.

Being different from the rest is the way to succeed

Perth and Baipor always believed that to succeed is to be different. Although gaining inspiration from global trends is good, finding your own unique spot will make you stand out. “It’s a competitive market. You can copy others, but there is a greater chance of success if you have a unique selling point. That’s why we focus and prioritise innovation,” says Baipor. Perth also added that their fast production gives them a monopoly on big customers. “When working in the factory industry, I would emphasise quality, but it has to undergo a standardised process. For instance, if the product is actually manufactured by us. The most important thing is speed. With other companies, there are many more processes, but with us, we will try our best to deliver services as quickly as possible with the best quality. This is our strong selling point.”

Perspectives from a new generation on starting a business

Undoubtedly, every work situation cannot always be harmonious, especially when mixing with the older and new generations. With that, Perth shared with us some of the problems they’ve faced as they are only in their early 20s. “Since we’re young, some adults won’t listen to our opinions much. I think if you share your ideas, there will be at least something they will listen to.”

As for working with your partner, the couple said they divided their duties. “Baipor will work on operations and management since she is the CFO, and I will talk to customers, invest, and find more projects. Even though there are fights, we talk it out. It’s all about supporting each other. We’ve been doing this for two years, so we know to be calm and listen to each other’s opinions.” According to Baipor, doing business with your partner is possible if you support each other. “We have the same end goal, and there is no ego. It’s all about sharing ideas and listening to each other.”

Regarding market growth, Perth looked at the statistics and believes there will be around 10-15% growth yearly. “We are confident that this market will be thriving in the future. We joined the health care line since people nowadays pay more attention to this matter. A drink with all the supplements you need is truly amazing. We plan to stay in this field indefinitely because it can grow even more.”

The future of CellMed Biotech

Although CellMed Biotech is relatively new, the two have a lot of expertise in this field. Their vision for the future and how they distinguish themselves with their unique selling point sets them out from the rest. The couple shared that their brand has no competition with anyone or anything. “The only competition we have is with ourselves. We believe that we can always improve. Our product development and innovation can always be better.”

For the future, the CellMed Biotech empire is aiming to expand globally. “We have invested in ready-to-drink products with CO2 and functional shot drink machines. There will be other innovations as well. We’re trying to develop this sector because if we want to make it globally, outside of Thailand, we must do that. The beverage industry is something Thai people are quite good at. You can see a lot of Thai people importing drinks from abroad. If we can make a beverage factory and manufacture for them, us Thai people can go worldwide together.”

Despite many people viewing them as already successful, the power couple doesn’t have that mindset. “There are many goals we would like to accomplish. Once we finish one, there is always a new objective.” It looks like the road ahead for CellMed Biotech is bright.