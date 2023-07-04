Perth-Nvin on the importance of investing in your career at an early age

Since Perth was 14, he has been investing in his career. Now, he is 23 years old and currently the CEO of one of Thailand’s most well-known product manufacturing companies.

Meet Nvin ‘Perth’ Hemaruchatanan, who started investing in his career at 14. While most of us were mainly focusing on studying in school, Perth was getting his work experience as he always planned to have his own business. That dream has become a reality, as he is currently the CEO of CellMed Biotech, working alongside his girlfriend, Baipor. He currently manages several businesses related to health supplements, cosmetics, and beverages. How did he get here? Let’s find out on this month’s LSA Live!, as Perth tells us how he began his journey, why it’s important to invest in your career early, and how what it’s like to work with your partner.

Investing in his career at the age of 14

In Thailand, many teenagers do not begin working until after they are 17. However, Perth was different. With everything going on with his family’s business at that time and him being the only son, Perth started investing in his career at the age of 14. “I started to work because I didn’t have any money at that time. I needed to make money.” With that, he accumulated experience working in his family’s company and other businesses, working in the sales department. “After I gained a lot of knowledge and insight in this field, I decided to try it out myself. I realised there was a lot of economic potential, so I invested in my own manufacturing company.”

Despite starting early, Perth never felt like he was missing out during his teenage years. “I don’t have much of a work-life balance. If you love what you do, it’s already your life.” With that, he told us that he doesn’t mind not having a break or working on holidays because it makes him happy. “Maybe it’s because I’m still young and have the energy. Plus, Baipor’s father works all the time too. I’m glad to sacrifice some time to build something big for the future.”

Life outside of work

As Perth has been working for a long time, he likes to spend his free time singing and playing the guitar. “I like to go into the studio and create love songs.” Besides music, the young businessman also likes outdoor activities like water sports. “I like to go to Hua Hin for jetskiing. We have a condo there.” After work, Perth also likes to exercise and stay at home, watching TV with his pets. “I have a total of seven pets. Two cats, and the rest are dogs. I’ve been an animal lover since I was young.”

Having a business with your life partner

As Perth and his girlfriend, Baipor, work together, there obviously have to be some arguments, but as both agree, support and good communication is the key to success. “Baipor has her own role, and I have mine. One of the things I do is set the company’s goals and vision. She does the management part since she is the CFO. Some of the arguments we have are about investments. Baipor may think it’s too risky, but in the end, she always supports my choices.”

One of the things Perth learned about his partner is that he never knew she was such an ambitious person. “She grew up with a very good background. I don’t know many people like her who work hard and have a lot of ambition when they grew up with a privileged family.” With that, Perth hopes to expand his business to other countries, including America.