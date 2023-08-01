We sit down with author Pitchaya Sudbanthad to chat with him about his award-winning novel, inspirations for his writing, superstitions, and advice for any aspiring authors.

Pitchaya Sudbanthad is a Thai-born award winning author whose novel ‘Bangkok Wakes to Rain’ has received numerous awards such as New York Times Notable Book of the Year, Washington Post Notable Book of the Year and Kirkus Reviews Best Books.

He has received fellowships from Civitella Ranieri, MacDowell, and the New York Foundation for the Arts. In addition, he has lectured at a number of places and has been a featured writer for cultural festivals around the world. Pitchaya Sudbanthad also has published works in other publications such as Esquire, the New Yorker, Guernica, and The Morning News, among others. He currently splits his time between Brooklyn, New York, and Thailand.

‘Bangkok Wakes to Rain’ comprises of a number of intertwining short stories taking place in Bangkok over a long duration of time. The characters and the setting are at times similar, and at times, wildly different. To say more about what the novel is about would be to give it all away.

Read on to see Pitchaya Sudbanthad’s thoughts on writing, his novels, Thai cultural influences on his writing, and more.

Q&A: Pitchaya Sudbanthad, author of ‘Bangkok Wakes to Rain’

In Bangkok Wakes to Rain, did you take inspiration from anyone when you were writing? Who were some of your biggest influences when writing?

Ishiguro was definitely a writer who had great influence on me. Early on in my writing life, I really loved what he did with The Remains of the Day. Him, along with some other writers like Yasunari Kawabata, Robert Bolano, and a few other authors made me think about how I was writing. Reading authors like Octavia Butler, authors who may not necessarily be literary authors was also helpful.

For me, a lot of my synthesis with my writing came from stories that I heard my grandmother talk about. When I’m in Thailand, I read Kai Hua Roh or MahaSanook. Back in those days, we had these little comic books, and for someone who was reading both English and Thai, they offered a different kind of humour. Also, I read Doraemon, the Japanese manga. When you grow up in Thailand, it’s a pretty cosmopolitan city so you absorb stories from all kinds of sources.

Why did you choose to make Bangkok Wakes to Rain a collection of multiple stories instead of a one story novel?

For Bangkok Wakes to Rain, when I realised I was writing about my home city, I came to see that just having one story was not enough. I found myself being drawn to an almost orchestral narrative; you have polyphonic elements that come across together across time and many kinds of people to hopefully create an impressionistic vision of the city and the lives that intersect through them.

I think I could have tried to follow just one story arc and see where that would have gone, but for me that was not as interesting. I wanted a different kind of vision that was not as linear, or not as focused on a single narrative, and that was how I came to write my book.

In a lot of the English novels written by Thai authors, there’s a lot of Thai influence on English language; Why do you think Thai language seeps into English language so much when you write?

I can’t speak for everyone but for me, I feel like if I’m writing from the point of view of Thai characters, I’m almost their primary translator. I am easily entertained, so there are conscious places where I would play with language just to mess around with the cadences and almost have inside jokes for Thai readers, sometimes. In translation, you make decisions about language that are extra narrative and that’s a fun place to operate. I would almost have to talk about my usage of English with Thai influence almost as an act of translation.

In an interview with another Thai author who writes in English, they remarked on how hard it was to write Thai humour in the English language. Do you have the same experience?

I mean, I was talking before about reading MahaSanook and Kai Hua Roh, and the humour is just different and the language is different. And because the language is different, the timing of jokes is different; therefore, the beats in which you would land the jokes are different. It’s just hard to translate.

I would almost consider Thai humour to be much more poetic in terms of language in many ways. Like when I hear Thai jokes, a lot of it comes through with word play, more than the subject itself. Even when you look at Thai commercials and you see the lines that the copy writer uses, there are certain rhyming patterns within them that connect back to Sunthorn Phu or the almost traditional Thai rhyming poetic forms that survives through to popular culture. And you try to translate that into English? That is difficult.

There are some plot points in Bangkok Wakes to Rain that rely on cultural superstition or rituals. Are you a superstitious person?

I do enjoy the superstitious stuff because I think that it is the fun stuff as well. Sometimes there is a certain impulse to be modern and contemporary and rid ourselves of the things that once made up our beliefs as a culture, but there is so much life and history and lore that may help to explain how people were, how our ancestors lived. I do enjoy myths, I enjoy ghost stories, I enjoy the different rituals that I participate in when I’m in Bangkok, and whether I believe in their effects or not, it is still a part of who I am.

How do you think this makes western literature differ from Asian literature?

Well, western literature, because it is a product of modernism, it disconnects itself from what is not scientific and what contributes to progress, in that sense. So when we extricate ourselves of those things, we give ourselves over to the machinery of progress: that is kind of conforming, that is made for efficiency and thus is made of the generation of wealth and capital. The things that are supposed to propel us into this future, then seemingly, is also the thing that is bringing us into this crisis right now (with the climate) and obviously have made us less human than we have been. So to me, hanging onto those older beliefs, to the magic, is hanging to us as humanity in many ways. Otherwise, we just become bits and pieces of a machine.

Do you have any advice for young Thai writers?

I think everyone has to find their own path while hopefully being able to connect with other people and forming their sense of community in their own way. Writing is just hard. It’s almost just an uphill climb, in any case. There’s the social level of it, the external stuff and there’s also the internal battle that you have with yourself and the things that you are working on.

For me, I think it is about maintaining some sense of self in the kinds of stories that you want to tell. And somehow being connected to a level of community that you think is right for you, whether it’s writing groups or having friends who are pursuing something similar, or just having readers.

Do you think it is better to take writing on as a full time career or to have it on the side as a hobby?

I think that having writing be a full time thing is a luxury that a few of us can afford in this day and age, given the economics of publishing and everything.

For me, personally, I never did an MFA or anything of that sort. It was just a thing that I did while I worked jobs in New York City to be able to be afford to live here and pay rent and pay for things.

It is a great luxury to have all the time [to write], and maybe it is something that one should have when one has achieved a level in which one wouldn’t waste that luxury.

Any plans you have going forward, any new works we can look forward to?

Nothing that will be visible to the public in the near term, but I am sort of simultaneously working on two novel projects right now. That’s as much as I’d like to say on those.

