We sit down with Sunisa Manning to chat about her novel A Good True Thai, her unique position writing English novels as a Thai person, and the general in and outs of being an author.

Sunisa Manning is a Thai-born author who has received many honours, whether with residencies at various institutions like Hedgebrook and Hambidge Center for the Arts, or fellowships at San Jose State and at the SF Writers Grotto. She graduated from Brown University with a BA in English Literature and earned her MFA in Creative Writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts.

Today, we sit down with Sunisa Manning to chat about the publication of her first book, A Good True Thai, which was a finalist for the Epigram Books Fiction prize for Southeast Asian writers. A Good True Thai follows three drastically different characters during the 1970s in Thailand, including their involvement in political uprisings, and their journeys to figure out their own opinions, loves and ambitions.

Read on as Manning talks about her new book, her experience as a writer, and advice she has for any other aspiring authors.

[Featured image credit: Sunisa Manning; Hero image credit: Southeast Asia Globe]

Q&A: Sunisa Manning, author of ‘A Good True Thai’

Let’s talk about A Good True Thai first. Why did you decide to write this novel with multiple perspectives?

If I had just done one perspective, regardless of which one, it would be a disservice to the complexity of the issue. Particularly with Det and Chang who get into arguments about their points of view, in that distance, we capture a a lot more about Thailand and about the issue than if I just had one of them [included in the book].

My intention is to give readers who aren’t Thai a way in to think about power in Thailand. There was a lot I thought about in terms of translation: if you don’t know these issues, how do you come at it and understand it, but also how do you depict the world without exotifying it or objectifying it?

How did you decide on the backgrounds of the characters?

For Lek, my family are Chinese immigrants. It was easiest for me to draw on our Chinese-Thai background, in that sense. I also had to have a character like Chang; I wanted to write about the students and the ones who radicalised. It is, in some respects, an easier story to say if you were poor you would radicalse, and that did happen historically.

For Det, I was really interested in my reading of the elite who did radicalise, so I really wanted to write about those people.

What was your research process like?

There were a lot of stages to it. It started off as a short story and I had a great teacher who said “you’ll never land this as a short story.” In the beginning, I was going off of things my mum had mentioned.

Then, I lived next to UC Berkeley, which had a Southeast Asian library. So, I holed up in there and started puling stuff from the archives. I got things sent over from Cornell. Some of the stuff I read was unpublished, so only academic libraries were able to pull those.

I migrated over to Youtube for a while and did a research trip home and went to one of the jungle encampments. We ran into a forest ranger there that had served in the army during the conflict, so I talked to him. Then, I talked to former radicals. So, I started getting more first hand accounts from people. That was actually the last part.

There were some things I couldn’t check in books, like what it was like to sleep in the jungle. Those things I checked with people. There were many stages to the research process, each equally important.

Seeing that Lek was based on a real person, what was it like drawing inspiration from someone like that? Did you get to talk to her? What was it like writing a character like that?

I didn’t get to talk to her. I didn’t want to exactly, because I think that at least in Thailand, one of the problems is if you talk to someone too much, they imagine that you are going to write this sort of like super flattering portrait of them. And to me at least, literary fiction is not my job.

I really loved all of my characters, including Lek, of course, but there were also ways in which Lek, because she was being realistic, was selfish at times. So, I didn’t want to talk to people who would then be offended if I made a character who had moments that were unflattering. I wanted to just say that that was poetic license, which it was. The creative freedom there was pretty important to me.

Do you feel like there’s a difference between writing in Thai and writing in English?

Oh yeah, I can’t write in Thai, though I can speak pretty well. Speaking of writing in English, there was a lot I struggled with because the Thai characters are speaking in Thai and I struggled with how to use colloquial language and how to make that American-English or British-English or not. There can be a clunkiness to that because [the characters] are bantering in Thai. For example, Thai humour can be based on puns, but in English that sounds cornier than it does in Thai.

You are one of the few Thai authors who write in English. How does this affect your work and work process?

You have to have readers. And it’s been years, as I probably did my MFA at least a decade ago. People don’t have to be Thai to read my stuff, but they do have to be well-read in other cultures because craft is one thing and Thailand [content] is another.

In terms of fact checking the Thai content, I relied on my mum really heavily. I was like “what colour were the buses when you were in college?” Things that you had to have been alive in Bangkok during that time to think about.

In terms of craft and how to tell a story, I don’t think you have to be Thai to do that. I have friends who are writers who read my stuff and gave critiques. My brother and I used to share works. And I read a lot, so the love triangle in the book is based on the love triangle in War and Peace. I pulled the structure from that. I found models that worked for me.

What is your plan going forward?

I’ve been working on some new manuscripts; I’m not sure what I want to carry out. There’s also been a lot of life: I had a new baby, moved across the country. Figuring out how to balance it all.

Do you have any advice for young Thai students who want to pursue a career in writing?

I think it’s really hard to be a writer because there’s not a lot of money and not a lot of people read anymore. If you’re Thai, depending on what language you’re writing in, you’ll be asked a thousand times who you are writing for. If you can do anything else, you should. You should take your time with writing because it’ll always be there. It’s not a career, unlike some, that you have to hit hard in your 20s so that when you’re in your mid 30s you’re doing it. That’s not really how writing works. There’s really no rush in that sense that it’ll be there if it becomes the only thing you can do.

I find, for me, books are so important for [my brother and I] growing up that it’s almost inevitable that it occurs to us that we want to make books. I lived in this book for so many years and I really loved the characters. It was a vehicle for my own journey and I was really excited to share it with readers and be like “can you believe this really happened?” The most fulfilling parts have been hearing from Thai people who can read it in English who are discovering our history with the book.

You can take a lot of really good creative writing classes. You want to push to be as good as you really can before you go back into an MFA, if you do it.

You can find out more about Sunisa Manning on her personal website.

Buy 'A Good True Thai' by Sunisa Manning