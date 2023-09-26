Despite a year’s delay, the biggest ever Asian Games, which is currently held at Hangzhou city, has created online buzz lately with its intensely hot competition. Here, we have gathered some of the Thai athletes competing at the Asian Games 2023 you may want to know.

Thai athletes you need to know at Hangzhou’s Asian Games 2023

Taekwondo

Despite her nickname being “Tennis,” Panipak Wongpattanakit, a 26-year-old Taekwondo star, shines at this martial art, boasting the title of the first Thai woman to win the Tokyo Olympic Games’ first gold medal for Thailand. She recently proved herself, once again, at Huangzhou’s Asian Games 2023, emerging triumphantly by securing a gold medal for Thailand despite all the odds against her.

Tennis

Wondering who pushed a South Korean tennis player to throw his tantrum on the court? Well, it’s none other than Kasidij Samrej who–despite his single ATP ranking of 622, far below that of his opponent–delivered a final blow, sealing a victory in this match. Although there were intense tensions on the court, the two players reconciled after their match ended.

Badminton

A true rising star, 22-year-old Thai badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn has won the gold medal at the 2023 World Championships with his three consecutive record of winning World Junior from 2017-2019.

Athletics

Kieran Tuntivate is a Thai-American athlete and distance runner who specialises in the 10,000 meters race. He was the first Thai to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan and finished fourth place in the 10,000 meters for the Asian Games 2018. This year, Kieran is going to compete in the 10,000 meters race again on 30 September, so stay tuned.

Swimmer

Besides his acting career, this young swimmer heartthrob Supha “Est” Sangaworawong equally shines in water as much as he does when he’s on screen. Along with his 20 fellow swimmers, Est is to compete for gold medals at the Asian Games 2023.