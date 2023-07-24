Get ready to meet THI-O & TUTOR, a new T-Pop duo.

The T-Pop music industry has been very active lately. With many new artists and groups debuting, one worth listening to is THI-O & TUTOR, signed under 2FLOW Entertainment. Since their debut on 23 March 2023, with their single “Move On,” the two have been getting a lot of recognition. But how did they get to where they are now? We catch up with the new T-pop power duo at brunch to find out.

Get to know THI-O & TUTOR, a new T-pop duo

THI-O & TUTOR on becoming a T-pop duo, and starring on The Two

Although Thamm Kuansongtham (Thio) and Weerarit Manaprasertsak (Tutor) have competed in various contests, one show that sparked their fame was The Two. The Two is a duo boy project that selects extraordinary singers, dancers, and rappers from Thailand to compete in the duo championship. “Every week, we would have new shows and different challenges. We also met many people, like new competitors. Most of the time, people in this TV show like to challenge themselves by doing different things. People here don’t want to repeat themselves. For example, we will sing in English one week and the next in Thai. Other times we would do Thai dances or Khon performances like playing Thotsakan.”

When asked about the difference between competing in The Two and in other competitions, Thio that for The Two, there are many processes, including how one looks at the camera. Tutor used to only compete in dancing competitions. “I never sang until this program. You have to sing, dance, and progress every week to make it.”

Despite the two coming into the competition solo, their chemistry is what pulls them together. Thio told us he always wanted to perform with Tutor since the beginning, so he chose him as his partner. “It’s our similar passion for writing and creating music. We’re really alike and have a great workflow. We just go together.”

A love for music and performance

Since they were kids, these young men found a passion for creating music. For Thio, at the age of 10, he started producing rap for a scholarship. Tutor told us how his friends were making music at 14, and he wanted to do it too. However, both never thought of becoming an artist growing up until they went on stage and found a love for performing.

“When we’re on stage performing, we feel free. We’re Thio and Tutor. You can’t find us anywhere else. We’re different from other T-pop artists as our style is more R&B hip-hop mixed with some pop. We also aim to be more international. We don’t want our music to be too Thai. Plus, we produce our own songs, which we are proud of. You can tell that the music we produce shows our identity and who we really are. Music and performing is something we love.”