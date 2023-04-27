6 political movies and shows to get you in the voting mood

Prep for the upcoming election by binging these political movies and shows

The election season is in full swing here in Thailand. Cardboard ads that obscure the views of pedestrians litter the streets, pickup trucks blasting annoying election jingles roam the city, and things are getting tense again at the dinner table with mom and dad. To get you in the election mood (because why wouldn’t you want to be in the election mood, right?), we’ve compiled a list of some of the best political shows and movies.

Maybe they’ll inspire you. Maybe they’ll make you so dismayed about the political system. Sounds like election season is in full swing then!

From The West Wing to Mean Girls, here are some of the best political movies and shows for the election season.

The Manchurian Candidate (1962 and 2004)

Based on the novel of the same name, the two films follow a similar plot of a conspiracy that seeks to undermine an election. The first film pins the blame on communists while the 2004 version with Denzel Washington has an evil conglomerate behind the whole thing. Perhaps this was more far-fetched back then, but with election tampering such a big issue nowadays, one can’t help but see the parallels.

The West Wing

This TV show was never meant to be a hit. A political series that was all about the staff of the White House in the 90s when people tuned into shows on TV instead of streaming them? Preposterous. And yet The West Wing has become one of writer Aaron Sorkin’s most beloved works, showcasing a group of people who were flawed and made numerous mistakes but still wanted to ultimately serve their country in any capacity they could. Some might argue it’s wishful thinking to have elected officials like that, but hey, we’ll keep dreaming then if that’s the case.

The Newsroom

This is yet another Aaron Sorkin show (and not the last. I love Sorkin, okay?) but this one revolves around the lives of a group of journalists. The three-season HBO series is undoubtedly Sorkin, down to the hilarious banter and flawed-yet-hounrable characters. Again, critics will argue that it’s just chock-full of sentimentality and a rose-tinted vision of what politics and journalism could be. Or it could perhaps inspire you, especially during this election season. The opening scene of the very first episode is one of the best monologues written in TV history. I dare you not to get hooked after watching that.

Mean Girls

Wait, what? “Fetch”, “On Wednesdays we wear pink”, and October 3rd Mean Girls? Yes. On the surface, it’s a coming-of-age film revolving around meaningless high school drama and a battle between cliques. But the movie also showcases a great story of how good intentions get corrupted and how hierarchical power works and eventually gets dismantled only to come up again. So yes, believe it or not, Mean Girls is at the very least subtly political.

Lincoln

Steven Spileberg’s biopic on possibly the greatest American president to ever serve is a poignant look at a leader who is troubled on all sides. Aside from the bloody Civil War, which is nearing its end, he’s also worried about the passing of the law that would free all slaves. There are a lot of moving parts here, making the casual viewer realise that governing isn’t as simple as just making one decision. It captures the last days of the troubled leader very well and makes you pray you had someone like that in charge of the country.

The Crown

While The Crown is generally about the drama within the royal family, the constant question that looms above them is “Duty or personal preference?” While Elizabeth in the show is more committed to the role because, well, she is the queen after all, the rest of her family aren’t too keen. The show does a great job of showing the solitary battles she fights and also doesn’t shy away from the mistakes she made that may or may not still have consequences today. It makes you think about how holding that much power, symbolic or not, puts a lot of responsibility on just one person.