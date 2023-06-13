Subreddit of the Week: None, because Reddit has gone dark

We usually feature a fun and entertaining subreddit every week. This week, however, a Reddit blackout is happening.

Reddit has described itself as the front page of the Internet, and that’s an accurate description. It’s where netizens congregate to find people that share their own interests, to ask questions, to fanboy/girl about a show or a game, or ask for help. It’s a smorgasbord of everything, much like the entire Internet is, except it’s all on one site.

This, of course, is curated by Reddit’s users. However, this week its users have decided to make a number of popular subreddits private in protest after Reddit announced an unpopular move regarding third-party apps on the site.

[Hero image: Brett Jordan/Unsplash]

The Reddit blackout: Subreddits go dark as users protest Reddit’s changes

On June 5, Reddit announced a change in how third-party apps access its application programming interface or API. If that’s just a collection of words you don’t understand, these third-party apps like Apollo, a popular Reddit client, require access to the API to work. For the longest time, that was no problem. However, Reddit announced that it would now be charging for access, and it’s quite a substantial charge.

The move has caused many third-party apps to announce that they were closing down. Christian Selig, the developer of Apollo, said that it would cost USD $20 million to keep the app running, and sadly had to come to the decision to close down Apollo, according to a CNN report.

Reddit users have protested by making almost 7,000 subreddits private or read-only. The move was done in one fell swoop that Reddit actually crashed for a while as per The Verge. Meanwhile, Reddit’s CEO, Steve Huffman, doubled down on an AMA saying that there won’t be any changes to the decision.

Whether the protest will somehow convince Reddit to overturn the pricing is yet to be seen. Some subreddits have said they will go dark only until June 14, but some have also said they’re not coming back until something changes.

That also begs the question of whether we’ll still have a Subreddit of the Week. The answer, we suppose, is that we shall see.