Reviewing OABNITHI’s first single “Moon to Mars”

Thai star OABNITHI releases his first single, “Moon to Mars.”

Oabnithi Wiwattanawarang, nicknamed “Oab,” is a Thai actor and model. After being scouted at the Bangkok BTS Skytrain for an advertisement, Oab’s career in the entertainment industry began. With many opportunities opening up, Oabnithi has starred in many series and films, such as Hormones, Inhuman Kiss, The Blue Hour, and many more. However, despite his success in acting, he decided to become an artist, releasing his first-ever single, “Moon to Mars.”

“Moon to Mars” is the song to listen to when thinking of the person you love or miss. It accurately depicts real-life romantic situations, making them super relatable, and getting you in your feels. Just a few seconds into the lyrics, the track perfectly describes how it feels to be in love with someone, even if just during the talking stage. All the curiosity and anxiousness that arises at the beginning of dating is conveyed: how is the other person doing? Where are they? What are they doing? Do they miss us? When can we see them again?

What’s unique about Oab’s first single is how the love song uses R&B beats, as most Thai love songs go towards the pop genre. There is a mix of R&B and pop due to the finger-clicking and guitar elements, giving the song an acoustic feel and relaxed vibe. Also, with its chill melody and catchy lyrics, this track hits a little differently than other Thai love songs. Oab’s single goes deeper than sheer lust. It conjures up an image where passion for your partner runs so deep that you are willing to do anything for them (even traveling from the Moon to Mars.)

Now, if this song doesn’t already get you in your feelings, the music video surely will. At the beginning of the scene, the guy, Oab, looks through his window and sees the moon. Then it transitions to the girl he’s in love with, played by Prang Kannarun. This scene reminds us of what it’s like in the early stages of dating, like when you’re having so many intense emotions and confusion, and all you can do is think of them. We wait for their text message because, nowadays, we can’t show that we’re too needy and double texting isn’t considered cool.

Later in the video, we see all the obstacles he encounters just to see the girl. Although she is far, distance isn’t a problem. His car broke down, he has to run around, and hop on a motorbike? That’s all fine, as long as he gets to see her. The whole video kind makes you feel somewhat jealous because we all long for someone who would do anything for us. Finally, despite all the obstacles, the guy reaches the girl, only to have barely any flowers left in the bouquet. Although she seems upset at first, the girl smiles because it’s not about what he gives her materially; it’s the fact that he came to see her regardless of the distance.

Overall the music video helps bring the lyrics to life, showing that love is a drug and all you want is that person. We can see the reality of dating, and the lengths people in love would go to for their partner despite the hardships. Perhaps, after listening to OABNITHI’s first single, “Moon to Mars,” you will want a relationship, too.

