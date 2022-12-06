Subreddit of the Week: One Orange Braincell

Cats do the derpiest of things sometimes. Welcome to the One Orange Braincell subreddit.

A few weeks ago, we wrote about the What’s Wrong With Your Dog subreddit, the best place on Reddit for the dumbest, most hilarious, and still utterly adorable canines. This week, we now set our sights on their feline compatriots, because everyone knows that cats can have their own dumb moments too.

One Orange Braincell: derpy cats doing derpy things.

Before we dive into the ridiculousness of all these orange tabbies, it should be said that a subreddit called What’s Wrong With Your Cat does exist. One Orange Braincell, however, specifically focuses on orange-haired furballs, and while the name does make it seem there’s a wide array of content featuring dumb cats doing dumb stuff, most of it really is just felines being derpy and adorable.

See, for example, the aptly-named Lasagna, who freezes whenever something is on her head, or the cat that prefers to play with a strand of string instead of its many toys. Then there’s one cat who likes to sit like a person while another rocks a sweater the same way Chris Evans did in Knives Out. Some of my favourites include the cat who prefers the box to a cat tree its owner took two hours to build and the other is the cat who learned to just poop straight into the litter locker. Wait, that sounds like a cat with more than one brain cell. It may be in the wrong subreddit.

Enjoy this variety of orange derpballs from One Orange Braincell.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Jack Dong/Unsplash]