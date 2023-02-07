facebook
Home > Culture > Subreddit of the Week: What Could Go Wrong
07 Feb 2023 09:00 AM

Subreddit of the Week: What Could Go Wrong

Eric E. Surbano

Everything’s gonna be fine… right? Welcome to the What Could Go Wrong subreddit. 

The internet is filled with many entertaining things, but arguably the most entertaining is watching people fail in spectacular fashion. Sorry if that’s mean, but hey, we have the Jackass franchise to prove that people love watching fails. If you’ve got time to spare/waste and want to get lost in an endless scroll of disaster after disaster, then sit back, relax, and prepare to laugh your head off. This is the What Could Go Wrong subreddit.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Michal Bar Haim/Unsplash]

A diaper-changing gone wrong, a brave/stupid motorcycle driver braving a flooded crossroad, the genius idea of sending bags down an escalator, and a robber getting his due. Welcome to the What Could Go Wrong subreddit.

Okay, laughing at other people’s misfortune is something we really shouldn’t be doing, so it’s great that most of the people featured here in these posts had it coming. Seriously, lighting a fire in the middle of a cotton factory? What exactly did you think was going to happen? And did you think letting your cat sniff what is clearly named “Cat Crack” would end well? Another person featured rides his motorcycle through a flooded road while another, presumably a robber, tries to break into a house all while its occupant films him and his inevitable karma. 

Unfortunately, the stupidity of people sometimes results in the suffering of others, like the women who send their bags down the escalator and the guy who throws boiling water up in the air. Common sense, apparently, is not that common.

Here are some of our favourites from the What Could Go Wrong subreddit.

WGCW Sledding on the road from Whatcouldgowrong

WCGW throwing boiling water from Whatcouldgowrong

What could go wrong changing a baby’s diaper from Whatcouldgowrong

Crossing a flooded area from Whatcouldgowrong

WCGW using escalator as conveyor belt? from Whatcouldgowrong

what could go wrong harassing a muslim family? from Whatcouldgowrong

Using a lighter to open plastic bags at a COTTON WAREHOUSE…? from Whatcouldgowrong

Block a farmers gate… What could go wrong? from Whatcouldgowrong

WCGW If I break into this house from Whatcouldgowrong

I will let my cat sniff the whole pot of cat crack, WCGW? from Whatcouldgowrong

subreddit of the week what could go wrong
Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
