Subreddit of the Week: What Could Go Wrong

Everything’s gonna be fine… right? Welcome to the What Could Go Wrong subreddit.

The internet is filled with many entertaining things, but arguably the most entertaining is watching people fail in spectacular fashion. Sorry if that’s mean, but hey, we have the Jackass franchise to prove that people love watching fails. If you’ve got time to spare/waste and want to get lost in an endless scroll of disaster after disaster, then sit back, relax, and prepare to laugh your head off. This is the What Could Go Wrong subreddit.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Michal Bar Haim/Unsplash]

A diaper-changing gone wrong, a brave/stupid motorcycle driver braving a flooded crossroad, the genius idea of sending bags down an escalator, and a robber getting his due. Welcome to the What Could Go Wrong subreddit.

Okay, laughing at other people’s misfortune is something we really shouldn’t be doing, so it’s great that most of the people featured here in these posts had it coming. Seriously, lighting a fire in the middle of a cotton factory? What exactly did you think was going to happen? And did you think letting your cat sniff what is clearly named “Cat Crack” would end well? Another person featured rides his motorcycle through a flooded road while another, presumably a robber, tries to break into a house all while its occupant films him and his inevitable karma.

Unfortunately, the stupidity of people sometimes results in the suffering of others, like the women who send their bags down the escalator and the guy who throws boiling water up in the air. Common sense, apparently, is not that common.

Here are some of our favourites from the What Could Go Wrong subreddit.