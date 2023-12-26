Taylor Swift’s top book recommendations every fan should read

Hey girls and gays, if you want to get into in some Taylor Swift-inspired binge-reading sessions, we’ve listed the Taylor Swift’s top 10 book recommendations.

Taylor Swift is the queen of imbuing her personal experiences into lyrics that always attract widespread media attention. If you love digging some good old ‘ex’ references in her songs, it’s high time you know that the singer’s also a true bibliophile – so much so that her songwriting is heavily literature-inspired. The reigning pop culture queen has referenced and recommended many books that have inspired her. Did you know that her superhit 2020 album, Evermore, draws inspiration from the novel Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier? That’s how deeply the singer’s favourite books influence her writing style. So, if you want to indulge in some Taylor Swift-inspired binge-reading sessions, we’ve listed the singer’s top 10 book recommendations!

During the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards, Taylor spoke about how her songwriting process connects with literature. “I categorise certain songs of mine in the ‘Quill’ style if the words and phrasings are antiquated, if I was inspired to write it after reading Charlotte Brontë or after watching a movie where everyone is wearing poet shirts and corsets,” she mentioned. Taylor added, “If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that’s me writing in the Quill genre”. One of the examples of the Quill lyrics is her Evermore track ‘Ivy’.

From Harper Lee’s coming-of-age story, To Kill a Mockingbird to John Green’s heart-wrenching love story, The Fault in Our Stars, Taylor surely loves the taste of bestsellers! Not to miss the singer’s all-time favourite Harry Potter series. After all, who can’t fall in love with JK Rowling’s wizarding world?

Swifties, get your reading glasses on as we take you through Taylor Swift’s best book recommendations.