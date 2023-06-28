Pamda Bure’s ‘Teacher Narit’ is a valuable lesson in Thai history

For students studying in Thailand, taking a Thai history course is mandatory. But sometimes, listening to your teacher’s lecture in class can get tedious. So, why not read a fictional book inspired by past events instead? Check out the novel Teacher Narit before your Thai history exam and enjoy history in a more entertaining way.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Penguin Random House]

About Teacher Narit by Pamda Bure

Teacher Narit, written by Pamda Bure, is a historical fiction set during the aftermath of the tragic October 14, 1973 revolution. The novel centres around the main protagonist Narit, a civil war veteran who escaped the capital in the 1970s. With everything that happened, Narit decided to have a new beginning as a history teacher in northern Thailand. Running from his past, Narit is forced to confront his demons after reencountering his first love.

Now how does Teacher Narit relate to Thai history? Although fictional, many historical events, such as the 1973 uprising and the constitution, are mentioned here. For those who don’t know what happened in October 1973, there was a student massacre at Thammasat University. The protest started peacefully but later became a watershed moment as many were injured or killed. Those who survived faced the aftermath, trying to heal from their traumas and become someone new. That is the story Teacher Narit aims to depict.

Pamda Bure dives deep into the revolution’s mental and physical consequences, to the point where one has to run away from their past. The novel helps readers understand the political period of the time and the student perspectives, like why the uprising occurred. Her description of the massacre allows you to imagine the catastrophe of the riot. The words Bure uses sink in and make one think about this period’s effects on people and society. Besides gaining an in-depth understanding of Thai history, Teacher Narit also revolves around love and redemption. This is what is most captivating about the novel. Readers are caused to reflect on current life and the decisions we make. Teacher Narit connects the past with the present, hopefully, helping us learn from past mistakes.