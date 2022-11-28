The Week in Geek: the expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel’, Simu Liu responds to Tarantino, and Amouranth returns to Twitch

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy

A whole slew of movie and TV news this week in geek with James Cameron’s revelation about just how expensive the Avatar sequel is, a new poster for The Last of Us, and Simu Liu pushing back on Quentin Tarantino’s criticisms against the MCU. Twitch streamer Amouranth also returns to the platform after an emotionally traumatising time and reveals there’s been a change in her content.

First look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones 5

A number of things were revealed about the upcoming Indiana Jones film, which is set to be the iconic adventurer’s last rodeo. We got our first proper look at Harrison Ford back in the fedora and Mads Mikkelsen’s brooding Nazi villain. Another character we get to finally see is Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena Brody, Indy’s goddaughter and most likely the daughter of Marcus Brody, one of Indy’s friends in the first three films. The fifth film remains untitled and is set to be released on June 30 next year.

Avatar sequel needs to be the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time just to break even

Remember that movie about tall blue people with the questionable sex scene with plants? Yeah, that movie is getting a sequel. In fact, the plan is to have a total of five movies, but this next one, Avatar: The Way of the Water, has been described by director James Cameron himself as “very fu***** expensive”. In an interview with GQ, Cameron refused to give a specific number but said that it was “the worst business case in movie history” as it would have to be the third or fourth-highest-grossing film just to break even. As they say, go big or go home—or maybe it’s “go broke” in this case.

Streamer Amouranth returns to Twitch with fewer hot tub streams and says “Life is better”

Hot tub streams have long been embroiled in criticism and controversy ever since streaming platform Twitch made it an official category. In the same vein, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, arguably the most popular hot tub streamer out there, has faced her own barrage of criticisms as well. She recently took a break from streaming after breaking up with her allegedly abusive husband, who she claims was also pushing her to put out more and more content for money even if she didn’t feel like it. After returning to streaming for a month, Amouranth revealed on her personal Twitter account that she’s actually been streaming more Overwatch than hot tub streams, which she says has “never happened” before. Another Twitter user snidely remarked that her rebrand worked out well for her, to which she responded, “I get to do what I want, and I still make 7 (sic) fig money a month. Life is better.”

Weird L take that my content hasn’t changed 90 days ago I was doing 50%+ or more hot tub, now it’s like sub 10%? pic.twitter.com/L76ZvosVt7 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 27, 2022

Simu Liu responds to criticisms by Tarantino about the MCU

If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 22, 2022

Martin Scorcese likening Marvel films to theme parks has caused such a stir. Now, Quentin Tarantino has now added to that by saying that the actors in Marvel’s films aren’t “movie stars”, and that while he doesn’t “hate” the films, he also didn’t “love them”. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead star Simu Liu then went on Twitter to respond. “If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” the actor tweeted. “I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”

The Canadian actor continued, “No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere. I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too, but it was white as hell.”

Doom Patrol drops Season 4 trailer

The lovable and super-powered team of misfits returns for yet another adventure. Now finding themselves in a whole different time, the team must decide whether they can give up their own happiness to save the world. Oh, and we also get to see Brendan Fraser in his non-robotic state again.

A new Last of Us poster

While everyone waits and readies their hearts to be crushed once more with the upcoming Last of Us series that’s coming on HBO, we’ve got a new poster to tide us over. The poster features Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie looking badass/anxious/a true father-daughter duo against a backdrop of a post-apocalyptic city. We can’t wait to watch these two in action, and we’re certainly looking forward to seeing Joel play some golf… Too soon?