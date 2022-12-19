The Week in Geek: Henry Cavill out as Superman but in for ‘Warhammer’ and a ‘God of War’ TV series at Amazon

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy

The whole of nerdom groaned in agony as Henry Cavill announced he won’t be coming back as Superman after all, but the Brit also revealed he was going to be working on a Warhammer TV series. On top of that, God of War is getting the TV treatment while Death Stranding gets the movie treatment. Meanwhile, John Krasinsk says there haven’t been any talks about him returning as Mr. Fantastic, but come on John, Andrew Garfield has gone down that road before.

Henry Cavill out as Superman after announcing his return

Wonder Woman 3 and Batgirl aren’t the only things that are being axed as a result of the changes happening at DC. Both James Gunn and Henry Cavill went on social media to announce that Cavill won’t be reprising his role as the Man of Steel despite the fact that he had just announced his return back in October. Gunn tweeted that he was writing a Superman film but it would focus on the superhero’s younger years, and that while Cavill won’t be donning the cape, they also talked to him about future roles he could possibly play. The news has certainly put a damper on fans’ excitement to see him in the suit again, which means his cameo on Black Adam is possibly the last time we see him as Superman.

Amazon is making a Warhammer series… with Henry Cavill

Almost immediately after he announced he was not going to be Superman anymore—and also confirming that he won’t be returning to The Witcher despite his schedule now being free—Cavill went on to reveal that he would be starring and producing a Warhammer series for Amazon. The Brit has long been outspoken of his nerdy love for the tabletop game and is evidently excited to bring it to life based on his IG post.

And Amazon is also making a God of War series

Amazon isn’t done with adaptations yet: it’s also been revealed that a TV series based on the God of War games has been ordered at the streaming service. The series will be set in the Norse part of Kratos’ journey, meaning we’ll see the likes of Atreus and Mimir. Rafe Judkins of The Wheel of Time will be serving as showrunner. Fingers crossed to see Christopher Judge play the Ghost of Sparta.

Hideo Kojima is making a Death Stranding movie

After revealing the sequel to Death Stranding, it was also revealed that a film adaptation of the game was also in development. Hideo Kojima is serving as producer with Barbarian’s Alex Lebovici co-producing. Whether the game’s confusing lore will translate well to the big screen is up for debate, but we can expect that it will definitely have Kojima’s signature flair.

Iron Man has been added to the Library of Congress National Film Registry

Every year, the Library of Congress in the United States chooses 25 films “showcasing the range and diversity of American film heritage to increase awareness for its preservation.” This year, Iron Man is one of those films. The 2008 film directed by Jon Favreau launched the MCU and made Robert Downey Jr. a household name and restarted his career. Iron Man joins Carrie, The Little Mermaid, and When Harry and Met Sally as inductees into the National Film Registry this year.

John Krasinski says there have been no talks of him returning as Mr. Fantastic

Fantastic Four is finally on the slate of Marvel’s upcoming films for the MCU, and fans got a little taste of what to possibly expect when John Krasinski made a cameo as the smartest man alive, Reed Richards himself, in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Despite being turned into spaghetti, fans knew that Reed would come back in the Fantastic Four film, but the question was whether Krasinski would reprise his role. In an interview with The Wrap, the actor says, “There aren’t any discussions at all” aside from the call he received from Kevin Feige to “play in [the] sandbox for a day”. That said, we all know how Andrew Garfield played this game back in Spider-Man: No Way Home.







