The Week in Geek: From ‘Wakanda Forever’ and Elon Musk to ‘Rings of Power’

This week in geek brought us a new Black Panther, Elon Musk buying Twitter (again), and #SixSeasonsAndAMovie finally happening!

The new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer

The biggest question everyone has had ever since Chadwick Boseman’s passing was how the story of Black Panther would continue. Kevin Feige already said they weren’t recasting T’challa, so everyone theorised that someone would take on the mantle—probably Shuri, T’challa’s sister played by Letitia Wright. Well, the trailer sorta maybe kinda confirms that? It’s definitely a woman underneath the suit, that’s for sure. Aside from that, we also get a better look at Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, who’s finally debuting in the MCU, and Riri Williams or Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne, in an actual suit.

The first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

We finally got our first trailer for the upcoming movie based on the iconic Nintendo game and everyone is excited—well, aside from one thing. The general consensus is that it looks absolutely brilliant and Jack Black kills it as the voice of Bowser, but people aren’t too excited about the fact that Chris Pratt as Mario sounds… well, just like Chris Pratt. Apart from that, Mario fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s release next year.

The Community movie is officially happening!

We said #SixSeasonsAndAMovie and that’s what we got! Community has long been a cult favourite thanks to its meta-humour and a barrage of pop culture references usually made by Abed, the show’s lovable oddball. The show was cancelled and then revived on Yahoo’s video hosting service (yes, Yahoo had a video hosting service) for one final season. “Six seasons and a movie” was a line in the series that the fans adopted and have since been chanting on the internet over and over again—and it’s paid off. The film, which will be released on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will have most of the original cast returning.

The Rings of Power has begun production for its second season

The most expensive show ever made was met with glowing reviews from critics but was curiously met with backlash from fans. However, this hasn’t stopped the series from moving forward with its second season, which started filming on October 3. If everything goes according to plan, there will be a total of five seasons for this Lord of the Rings prequel. The first season is set to conclude on Prime Video on October 14.

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a sequel

Cyberpunk 2077 will go down as one of the most disastrous game releases in history, but after numerous patches and updates, it’s finally being enjoyed as the game it was supposed to be. Unsurprisingly, CD Projekt Red announced a few days after revelling in the game’s resurgence that they would be developing a sequel under the codename “Project Orion”. Don’t expect it to be released anytime soon: anyone familiar with CDPR knows we may have to wait until the middle of 2030 before we even get a glimpse of the game. Here’s hoping it has a better launch than its predecessor.

Elon Musk is buying Twitter… again

We’ve already written about this but here’s the gist: Elon said he was buying Twitter and signed an agreement back in April. He then backed out a few months later, which then caused Twitter to respond by suing him. Now, it seems that he and his legal team have realised the case wasn’t going to go in their favour and decided to stick with the original agreement. Watch out, Twitterverse; your new overlord draws near.