The Year in Geek 2023: ‘The Last of Us’, Twitter, Superman, and Barbenheimer

A look back at the year in the world of nerd. Here’s the Year in Geek 2023.

Yes, I know we say it every year so forgive me for saying it: 2023 has flown by and it’s hard to believe that 2024 is just over a week away. The world of nerd has had a pretty eventful year, some good and some bad, but a lot has happened. We take a look back at the year that’s been to recap all things geek in preparation for all the nerdiness in 2024.

X, GTA VI, Superman, and Barbenheimer: Here’s the Year in Geek 2023

A great year for video game adaptations

Starting off strong with HBO’s The Last of Us, 2023 proved that the video game adaptation curse is broken. The Super Mario Bros. Movie came out in the summer to critical acclaim, and when Halloween rolled around, Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s gave us great and enjoyable scares even when rated PG-13. Even mediocre ones like Gran Turismo and Twisted Metal were still better than the adaptations we’re used to having. We haven’t even mentioned the Netflix goodies Castlevania: Nocturne and Onimusha.

Larry the Bird, Twitter’s iconic logo, dies to make way to… X

Elon Musk has done so many things to the Platform Formerly Known as Twitter, but one of the most horrendous things was probably killing off the iconic bird logo. This year, the platform was redubbed and re-logoed to X. Everyone still says “tweet” and “Twitter” though.

We finally got our first glimpse at Grand Theft Auto VI!

We had to wait ten years for a first look (not even the actual game) of the next instalment of the GTA franchise. Slated for a 2025 release, GTA VI promises a return to Vice City, a huge map, and two playable protagonists, one of which is the first female main character of the series.

Cyberpunk 2077’s redemption story is complete

2012, the game was announced. 2020, the game was released—disastrously. 2023, its redemption arc is complete. Cyberpunk 2077 was a major disappointment when it was first launched, but CD Projekt RED worked hard to correct its mistakes. With the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion, the title won Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards. It also launched its final big update as the studio announced it would focus its efforts on a new project. With that, the redemption of Cyberpunk 2077 is complete.

The not-so-very-good-year of Marvel

At the very least, 2023 has been a mediocre year for the studio. At worst, it’s in a major crisis. There are some bright spots in 2023: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a great send-off for the current roster as well as a fitting goodbye to James Gunn who’s off leading DC Studios now. The second season of Loki gave us a bittersweet “ending” to the villain-turned-hero. Even The Marvels, despite not doing as great as its counterparts box office-wise, was pretty enjoyable. But everyone has been feeling the lack of oomph from the MCU especially this year, and with Jonathan Majors’ firing to cap off the year, fans can only hope its luck turns around in 2024.

Barbenheimer!

The summer of 2023 was one to remember thanks to the cultural phenomenon known as Barbenheimer. No marketing savant could have ever dreamed of what would happen when Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig’s films fell on the same day. Thanks to Variety’s “Actors on Actors”, we also know that Margot Robbie had a hand in this, saying that there was no way Barbie was moving their date. The rest is history.

The WAG and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The simultaneous strikes in Hollywood this year had far-reaching consequences that may not exactly be felt by those of us not in the industry. Aside from arguing for fair wages and compensation for actors and writers in the age of streaming, it also pried open the issue of artificial intelligence. The strikes also made the disparity between the rich executives and the everyday worker even clearer—and just how much these CEOs weren’t willing to give up their exorbitant amounts of money.

A new Superman

David Corenswet was introduced as the new Superman for James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy. Along with Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan was also unveiled to be the new Lois Lane. While it’s exciting to see what the project will become, I’m still hurt that Henry Cavill’s return to the cape was teased and then never materialised.

Henry Cavill leaves The Witcher

And in yet another heartbreaking news for fans of the nerdy hunky Brit, it was also revealed that he will be passing on the medallion to Liam Hemsworth. His last season as Geralt aired this year and fans aren’t too happy about Cavill leaving. Some theorise that it may be because he didn’t like that the story was becoming unfaithful to the source material. Others speculated that it may be because he was prepping for his comeback as Superman. At least we’ll now have him in the Warhammer adaptation.

E3 says goodbye

For a time, E3 was one of the biggest entertainment expos where games and movies converged, rivalled only perhaps by San Diego Comic-Con. That time, however, has come to an end, as it was announced that E3 was done for good. Will another con take its place? Time will tell.

A great year for gaming, which means a horrible year for gamers’ wallets

So many great titles were released this year. Tears of the Kingdom had us all stuck to our Switches wherever we went. Baldur’s Gate 3 had us sinking hours and hours into it, and we’re still going! Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 once again puts us in the shoes of our favourite Webhead—actually, two of our favourite Webheads. Even Apple decided to lean into gaming with the iPhone 15. Granted, there were mishaps too, like Redfall and The Day Before, but overall, it was a good year for gamers…

The gaming industry had major layoffs

… which is weird considering that according to NPR, about 6,500 workers in the gaming industry have been laid off since the beginning of the year. From tabletop companies like Wizards of the Coast to game developers like Epic Games, almost everyone laid off employees this year. Even Meta, who owns Facebook and launched the Meta Quest VR headset, launched a “year of efficiency”, which really just meant cutting about 10,000 jobs.