These Olympians are also big brand ambassadors

Big brands want in on the action that is happening at the Olympics.

You’ve heard about all the Olympians making big moves in the Olympic stadiums all the way in Tokyo. But have you heard about those who are supporting them? A lot of athletes have sponsorships, but here are some athletes who have become the face of big brands (and they go beyond the sporting world.)

Tom Daley

The recent Olympics gold medalists have been turning heads, even when he is knitting on the sidelines. Tom Daley, the diver representing Great Britain in the Olympics is the brand ambassador for Adidas. Both Adidas and Daley share the same values, as they have been working with each other for a long time. From challenges and more, we can’t wait to see what this pair has to offer next.

Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel is one of the names that will be tied to Tokyo 2020. This Olympics swimmer has claimed medal after medal and even set a new Olympic record in the Men’s 100m Freestyle. Joining swimming legend Michael Phelps, Dressel has joined hands with Omega as their brand ambassador. The Official Timekeeper has also recruited many other Olympic athletes. We’ll just have to see what comes out of this partnership.

Sky Brown

Skateboarding has become the newest Olympics sport available at this year’s Tokyo 2020. This young athlete will have many cheering her on as she represented Great Britain. Sky Brown will become Great Britain’s youngest ever summer Olympian on the 4th of August 2021. Amongst many partnerships, she has become the brand ambassador for Polly Pocket. At only 13, Brown has become the subject of adoration and hope for young kids who love sports.

Naomi Osaka

After taking a mental health break, Naomi Osaka is back and better than ever. In an endless string of partnerships, one that we are most excited about was when Osaka became a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. The brand sure knows a thing or two about the types of people the general public looks up to, as it has its eyes set on one of the greatest athletes of all time. We hope their partnership brings more colour to the heritage fashion house.

Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura has been catching our attention a lot lately. Representing the underdog Japanese team is not the only thing in the NBA star’s hands. Hachimura has also partnered up with world-famous instant noodle brand, Nissin to become the face of one of everyone’s favourite comfort food. You won’t see his face only on the screen but also at your local Japanese stores too.