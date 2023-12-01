Toby Ong, CEO of 555 THAI MUSIC FESTIVAL, shares what to expect

In recent years, Thai pop music has been making a comeback, becoming one of Thailand’s soft powers. This is evident as many Thai artists and bands travel internationally to perform concerts and meet their fans. As a result, T-pop has become an export of language and culture, with some foreign fans now able to not only sing Thai songs but fully understand their meaning. With this increase in popularity, Singapore has decided to host its first-ever all-Thai artist festival— 555 THAI MUSIC FESTIVAL.

555 THAI MUSIC FESTIVAL, organised by A-One Entertainment Singapore, will be held on January 3, 2024, at Resorts World Sentosa. The line-up features all Thai performers, including 7 artists and 3 DJs. These artists include some of Thailand’s most famous musicians like Billkin, PP Krit, and POTATO as headliners. While the other artists include 4EVE, ATLAS, Violette Wautier, URBOYTJ, and Oat Pramote.

As this is Singapore’s first-ever all-Thai music festival, LSA has received an incredible opportunity to interview the CEO of A-One Entertainment and the founder of this festival, Toby Ong. But before the full interview, let’s get to know A-One Group a bit more. A-One Group started as an immigration firm, which is still their core business. Later, the company expanded into the lifestyle market, including F&B, entertainment clubs, and events like 555 THAI MUSIC FESTIVAL. “I want to expand Singapore’s music scene. I like attending festivals and concerts to see how these events are run. You can see how well the events are made depending on the organiser who runs it. I like to examine the operation to learn from others and adapt.”

Interview: CEO & Founder Toby Ong shares what to expect at 555 THAI MUSIC FESTIVAL

What was the inspiration behind this all-Thai music festival?

One thing is that I wanted to do something other than an EDM festival in Singapore. It’s everywhere. Then I realised there hasn’t been a music festival in Singapore with all Thai artists. There needs to be more exposure to Thai music in other countries. For instance, when you come to Thailand, these artists can be seen performing on their local grounds. Therefore, I wanted to bring them to Singapore. Also, this has never been done before. Bringing 7 Thai artists in one go is crazy. However, my main goal is to bring food and music together because I want people to have a good time.

What can people expect?

To see something very fresh off the book. These artists are very sought after. You wouldn’t expect them to come perform in Singapore, especially this amount. But what I really want from the audience is for them to see the story behind this festival. It shows the level of confidence we have as a new company. We could do the same thing as other organisers, like bring the X artist that’s performed here before. However, what we are doing is different. We took a considerable risk to get someone who’s never performed here. We didn’t even have the statistics to back it up besides their socials.

Why did you pick Resorts World Sentosa for the location?

The area is easy to reach, and the venue is ideal regarding capacity limit and activities. There are buses going in and out, and they have great cocktails (laughs). There are 6,000 square metres of unobstructed spaces, and it has state-of-the-art 270-degree projection technology. We can transform any space into the perfect music festival setting here.

What goes into your curation process regarding the line-up.

We had a huge list to choose from. But all the artists chosen, I’m aware of their songs since I’ve followed them for these past few years. But, to bring it up to my partners or people who haven’t heard of them to be sponsors or suppliers was tough. It took a lot of pitching. However, the statistics of these artists were incredible. They all had more than 1 million followers on IG and so on.

Also, when curating the line-up, I mix a wide age range regarding the artist so everyone can enjoy it. For instance, if the attendees are around 26-40, they might head to POTATO. Meanwhile, those younger than 25 will go towards PP or Violette more. It’s also so people can watch their designated artist. The reason for the DJ is so people can end the party well.

Every year, there are always new festivals popping up. How will you keep the experience fresh for the attendees?

It’s all about the details. For example, in the VIP package, we consider what’s in the deal and how the bottle service will come out. We really focus on the experience at this festival. Moreover, festivals are different to concerts. You need more things to do at festivals. Here, we have Thai booth games provided by the Embassy, as well as photo booths.

We also partnered with one of Bangkok’s hottest clubs, Space Plus. They’re providing us with the DJS and lights. We want to bring the ambience of Space Plus to Singapore so people here can feel like they’re in Bangkok.

What are some amenities or other experiences beyond the music attendees can expect?

They can expect to see the cultural side of things. Throughout the festival, there will be write-ups of Thai history. The Embassy is also providing a Tuk Tuk, so people can take photos and actually feel like they’re in Thailand. I believe this festival will bring people joy and closer to Thai culture and music. That’s the most important thing.

A-One also receives support from the Thai government sector, namely the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Organising this concert is considered an international collaboration in promoting tourism in both countries and promoting Thailand’s soft power. What are your thoughts and opinions about this?

The first event to have this kind of support and recognition is something we should be proud of. It shows that we have this confidence. It also shows that we are doing something right. Even if we lose money from this event, it’s commendable. Sometimes, it’s about something other than how much you earn. When you have support, recognition, and trust from these types of sectors, it means much more. It was a shock to us because it is not normal to have government support these events. It tells me my goals are 90% accomplished.

Please visit their website here for more information about 555 THAI MUSIC FESTIVAL. To stay updated, click this link to check out their Instagram.