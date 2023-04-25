Top 15 looks from Central Department Store x Lifestyle Asia Thailand

Central Department Store and Lifestyle Asia Thailand host the hottest fashion party this season.

The buzz about the latest CENTRAL Fashion Party is still ongoing. Hosted at Central Ladprao on the 1st floor, we saw trends after trends on the red stage that reinforces Central Department Store as the Fashion Destination in Thailand. Many A-list celebrities, such as Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, Wongravee Nateetorn, Nittha Jirayungyurn, and more, attended to see Central Edition Summer Collections 2023. With over 50 trendy looks, various international brand names were included. Some of these designers were MAJE, Moschino, Vivienne Westwood, Sandro, KENZO, Diane von Furstenberg, Marimekko, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and more. Biggest key trends of this summer such as dopamine bright, stripes, and powersuits were showcased on the runway as well as neutrals, vibrant colours, and prints.

If you missed this fashion party, don’t worry; we have concluded the show’s top 15 looks. Wonder what outfits got picked? Click on the gallery to find out!

[Hero and feature image credit: Ekapol Buapeng]