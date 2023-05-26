Actor Up-Poompat on the more you learn, the less you know

“The more you learn, the less you know,” and that’s why Up is always learning.

Ahh, the wisdom paradox. It can be confusing at first, but it can open your eyes once understood. This paradox tells us that the more we’re exposed to new knowledge— thoughts, ideas, cultures, and situations— the less we know about the world. Meaning every bit of new information learnt opens up many unexplored curiosities. By having this awareness, one tends to realise how ignorant humans can be, which is what Up believes.

So, with this month’s theme being live and life, we have Poompat ‘Up‘ Iam-samang featured on our May LSA LIVE! Up is best known for playing the lead role, Gene, in Lovely Writer The Series. But, besides working on set, the actor is also pursuing a doctorate degree in Political Science at Chulalongkorn University. How does he balance his busy schedule? Keep on reading to find out.

Can you give us a life update?

Currently, I am an actor, but I also work in production as I help create series. There are a lot of differences when you’re working in front of the camera and behind. When creating a series, there are a lot of steps and processes. With acting, you have to study the script and do some character research. Whereas producing has more management. I’m still learning about this, though. In fact, I’m learning something new every day. I see the whole picture now, ever since I’ve worked in production. Having this real-life experience is much more than they teach you at school.

You’ve done many things in your career, from starring in music videos, movies, and series to performing various roles; have your thoughts on this industry changed?

My perspectives on this job have changed. The appeal of being an actor is being able to play a new character. When starring in certain dramas or series, all the characters are different and have their own difficulties. But, the allure of acting is how you can develop yourself by trying to play new roles. With that comes character researching to help you successfully transform into the person you’re playing. Basically, I get to be someone new. You won’t have the chance to do something like this all your life, but you can when you’re an actor. That is one of the reasons that attracts many performers. That’s why I want to play more different, complex, challenging roles.

Can you talk about the relationship between you and Kao?

I’m fortunate to have met an acting partner with whom I feel comfortable and happy. We have been close since when we first met. He’s a very committed person. I have to thank him for putting in all his effort and dedication. I can talk to him about anything. That’s why when we perform or work together, everything is easy. If you ask if there are feelings when we’re acting on the scene, there are, but once it’s over, we know we’re just friends.

How do you manage your Y-series fan club?

I have to thank them for always supporting me. Everywhere I go, whatever work I have, they’re always supporting me and giving me love. I might be tired, especially my body, but I can push through emotionally because of them. One of the values I feel is that if I make my viewers happy, it’s a reason for me to wake up every day and go to work. They give me a purpose.

Are there other careers you want to try?

Although I have a specific goal, I always remember to look at what’s along the way. There are a lot of opportunities that can happen, so I cherish every moment when I’m trying to achieve my goals. I don’t ever limit myself, but if I had any chance to do something, I would practice other things as well. Before, my skills weren’t ready when I would receive an opportunity to do something. So, it’s always essential to build new skills and be prepared.

How do you remain relevant in this industry, as new stars appear daily?

I don’t know. I don’t even know what the trends will be like. If I learned how to read statistics and AI, I still wouldn’t know what would happen in the future. Besides being an actor or helping produce a Thai drama, it all goes back to the same thing, the same value – how can we create happiness? I don’t know what people will take from whatever I do, but there is always feedback in the end. Right now, I do this to make people happy, which, in return, makes me happy.

Throughout your university life, you’ve chosen degrees that are pretty different from your entertainment industry career. Can you tell us more about this?

I chose these curriculums out of personal interest. Although it’s hard to balance my time schedule, there’s still a lot for me to learn. There’s a saying, “The more you learn, the less you know.” We’re just a drop in the ocean. The knowledge that we acquired is tiny. There’s so much more for us to explore.

With the current degree I am pursuing, I chose this because I was once reading a book about the war. I went to buy a book late at night and stumbled upon this novel. After reading, I felt that everything is a consequence of something. There’s always a reason for everything. For example, why did this event occur, or why did the financial crisis happen? There’s always a reason. So our world is a system that all links to one another. That’s what gained my attention. Did I suffer in university? Yes, I did. I was new to this, whereas other students already had knowledge about this or had worked in the UN.

How was filming your recent movie Hoon Payon?

I had the chance to work with Five Star Production, Phuwin Tangsakyuen, and many others. The location was intense. We were never in Bangkok. We were always shooting outside the city. Although some areas were scary, many of where we shot were beautiful. I would have never been to these places if I had never performed for this film.

I believe there was a reason for me to have been able to encounter this movie, to play in it, especially with a challenging role. My character is Tae, a special kid raised by the elderly monks. With that, I had the chance to go to a charity organisation where I talked to the kids and the director. I’m very grateful since I could let go of my old thoughts to absorb new things. This is one of the benefits of being an actor. I always get to learn new things. I would have less chance to do this if I wasn’t an actor. Of course, sometimes I donate, but this job gives me a deeper understanding of specific topics.

Tell us about your new series Step by Step

I decided to do this because I was talking to Dee Hup House Studios, whom I’ve been close with for a while. I told them I wanted to create something exciting and fun. The reason why we partnered together was because we have the same values. If it wasn’t good, we wouldn’t make it. That’s why we took so long to do a casting. We had three casting teams. Also, after working in production for a while, I saw many things. For instance, how making a film or series takes a long time. It takes a lot of steps and processes. I’m very excited. I’m also happy that we received great feedback and that our fans support it. I thank everyone, including the actors, actresses, our production team, the camera crew, PR, the media, and so on for making this happen.