A list of all the viral TikTok girl trends, explained

What’s up, girlipop? It’s time to go on our hot girl walk to the mall and do some girl shopping before heading home for our girl dinner. Confused? Here are all the Tiktok girl trends, explained.

If you’ve been on social media, especially TikTok, you’ve probably heard of some viral trends like girl dinner, girl math, and hot girl walks. Basically, girl trends have been popping up all over socials, becoming a hit in today’s pop culture. And although some may be controversial, it’s simply just for fun. So, if you want to hop on with these girl trends, check out this crash course to understand each term better.

All the major TikTok ‘girl’ trends, explained

Hot girl summer

Coined by the rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2019 through her song “Hot Girl Summer,” this popular phrase, according to Megan, is about “just being you, just having fun. It’s turning up, driving the boat and not giving a damn about what nobody’s saying.” In short, it’s looking good, feeling confident about yourself and doing whatever you want. It’s also about going out and meeting new people and just being that vibe.

Feral girl fall

Feral girl fall is somewhat like hot girl summer but more chaotic and less about looking hot. When you think of something feral, you may think of a raccoon rummaging through the trash. That’s kind of what it’s like. It’s being for the streets this thotumn, and Halloween is the perfect place to start. It’s treating your body as a temple from Monday to Thursday, but when the weekend hits, it’s tequila time. It’s getting your workout by dancing at the club and embracing being unhinged.

That girl

Being “that girl” is a lifestyle trend where women prioritise their mental and physical wellness, beauty, and productivity. For example, being that girl may entail waking up early, practising yoga or pilates, going on hot girl walks, journaling, drinking green juice, eating healthy meals, and looking put together. She’s always trying to improve herself and seize the day from the moment she opens her eyes. However, there has been criticism that this lifestyle isn’t maintainable and sets unrealistic standards for women.

Hot girl walks

Every “that girl” goes on a hot girl walk, but what is a hot girl walk? The #hotgirlwalk trend began in 2020 by Mia Lind (@exactlyliketheothergirls), who was looking for a way to clear her thoughts and move her body. According to Lind, it’s a four-mile outdoor mindfulness walk. During this walk, you should think of three things: what you’re grateful for, your goals, and how you’ll accomplish them. These elements will help you get out of your head, clearing the negative vibes, and making way for positivity.

Girl math

Girl math was coined by the New Zealand Radio Show hosts Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley, and justifies a purchase depending on the number of times a product is used, or the investment value in one’s happiness and well-being. For example, although the Dyson Airwrap is almost $600, if you use it every other day for a blowout that usually costs $40 at the salon, you’re winning a profit. Let’s say you go to the hair salon twice a week for a fresh blowout. That’s $320 a month, costing you $3,840 annually, not including gas money and tips. That’s why getting the Airwrap means making a profit. Girl math.

Girl measuring

Now that you’ve heard of girl math, it’s time to introduce you to “girl measuring.” This viral sensation involves people using their arms and hands to measure room dimensions, wall lengths, or furniture instead of a measuring tape. It’s pretty ridiculous, but it probably works for some.

Girl shopping

Although some may think that girl shopping is similar to girl math, it’s the complete opposite. It’s going to a store, seeing a product, saying, “I need it,” and then putting it back onto the shelf. It’s finding the item you’ve wanted for the past month but not buying it. It’s saying something looks cute, and then walking away. For those shopping online, girl shopping is about “adding to cart” but never checking out.

Tomato girl

Despite “tomato girl” sounding strange, it is an aesthetic inspired by regions where tomato-based dishes are popular. We’re talking about the Mediterranean coast, specifically Greece, Italy, and Spain. Think of a tomato girl as a woman who likes the simple things in life. She reads a book at a cafe, eats Mediterranean food, and relaxes by the beach. And, of course, her primary colour palette has to be red. However, neutrals like black, white, and tan are also key shades. She also likes bright colours, especially in her fruit and vegetable prints.

Girl dinner

Olivia Maher (@liviemaher) started the girl dinner trend this year when she posted her #girldinner consisting of cheese, bread, butter, pickles, and a glass of wine. After going viral, many other female creators started to post their girl dinners of picky bits like crisps, crackers, deli meats, dips, fruit, and more. It’s basically random finger food assortments thrown onto one plate and calling it dinner.

Lazy girl job

Coined by Gabrielle Judge (@gabrielle_judge), the lazy girl job trend is currently rising. It is a job where you can quiet quit, meaning putting just enough effort to keep the job but not going that extra mile. These careers are secure, have good pay, are flexible, and require someone to not do much. Lazy girl jobs are the opposite of ‘hustle culture.’ It allows you to create your own schedule, work in comfy clothes or across the country, and there’s no cap to your salary. Plus, you can actually prioritise work-life balance.